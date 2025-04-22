Tuesday, April 22, 2025 | 04:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / 'We are not worried', says Justice Surya Kant on attacks against judiciary

'We are not worried', says Justice Surya Kant on attacks against judiciary

Supreme Court Justice Surya Kant's remarks come in the wake of a recent ruling by the apex court that set a timeline for the President and Governors to act on bills, which triggered political backlash

Surya Kant

Justice Surya Kant (Photo: PTI)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2025 | 4:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Supreme Court Justice Surya Kant has brushed aside pointed criticism from Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and BJP MP Nishikant Dubey regarding the judiciary’s powers and responsibilities. “We are not worried... the institution comes under attack every day,” the judge remarked while hearing a contempt of court matter from Karnataka. 
Justice Kant’s remarks come in the wake of a recent ruling by the Supreme Court that set a timeline for the President and Governors to act on bills, which triggered political backlash. 
 

Contempt plea cites attacks on judiciary

During the hearing, the lawyer involved drew attention to public comments targeting the judiciary, urging the court to take cognisance of the statements to prevent diminishing public trust. In response, Justice Kant reiterated his stance: “I am not worried about the institution…” 
 
The remarks by Justice Kant — who is in line to become the next Chief Justice of India — come amid sustained criticism of the court by Vice President Dhankhar and certain BJP leaders. Just hours before the hearing, Dhankhar, a former lawyer, again took aim at the judiciary, asserting that elected lawmakers are the “ultimate masters” of the Constitution. 

Also Read

Jagdeep Dhankhar, Jagdeep, Dhankhar, VP

'Parliament is supreme': VP Dhankhar renews attack on judicial overreach

Supreme Court, SC

SC to hear Kerala's pleas against Governor over delay in approving bills

Supreme Court

We should maintain decorum of institution: SC over BJP MP's remarks

Trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar

SC orders ex-IAS probationer Puja Khedkar to appear before police on May 2

Samay Raina

SC to hear plea against Samay Raina for ridiculing disabled people

“Elected representatives will be ultimate masters of what the Constitution will be. There cannot be any authority above them,” Dhankhar said at an event in Delhi. 
He also cited the 1975 Emergency declared by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi — a period frequently referenced by the BJP to criticise the Congress — and questioned the apex court’s decision at the time to permit suspension of fundamental rights. 
 

Article 142 and political reactions

Last week, Dhankhar launched a broader critique of the Supreme Court, particularly over its use of Article 142, which empowers it to pass orders for complete justice in any case. The Vice President’s criticism followed the court’s directive setting deadlines for constitutional authorities like the President and Governors. 
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey also weighed in, alleging that the court’s actions were pushing the country “towards anarchy”. The court is expected to hear a plea next week in connection with these remarks.
 
[With agency inputs]

More From This Section

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi lands in Saudi Arabia; to discuss Hajj quota, trade pacts

Delhi High Court

Defamation case: HC to hear Akbar's plea against Ramani's acquittal in Sep

Police

Aurangabad bench of Bombay HC receives bomb threat mail, probe underway

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata

Murshidabad violence orchestrated by 'outsiders': Mamata Banerjee

Traffic, Traffic jam, New Delhi Traffic Jam

Nitin Gadkari wants vehicle horns to sound like tabla, flute or violin

Topics : Supreme Court Indian Judiciary BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 22 2025 | 4:35 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEHCLTech Q4 Results 2025 TodayNestle Q4 Results 2025Gold Silver Price TodayQ4 Results TodayHUL Q4 Results 2025Shakti Dubey Top UPSC Civil Exam 2024LSG vs DC Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon