Monday, April 07, 2025 | 04:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Karnataka minister faces flak for 'big city' remark on groping incident

Karnataka minister faces flak for 'big city' remark on groping incident

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara was speaking about a viral video, which shows a man molesting a woman in BTM Layout

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara. (Image: PTI)

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara. (Image: PTI)

Md Zakariya Khan
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2025 | 4:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara stoked a controversy on Monday through his remark over a street groping incident in Bengaluru.
 
"Some incidents happen here and there. In such a big city, such incidents will happen. We will take necessary action according to the law. I have spoken to the commissioner this morning too," the minister told reporters when asked about the incident.
 
What is the case?
 
The minister's reaction came amid outrage over a video, which shows a man molesting a woman in BTM Layout. In the purported video, the man is seen following two women in a narrow alley before he gropes one of them and runs away. The two women, in shock, walk off in fear.
 
 
The police have registered a case under laws related to assault, sexual harassment, and stalking. However, they are still trying to identify the woman, as she has not come forward to file a complaint.

Also Read

gavel law cases

Highlights: Case against CAA protestors based on assumptions, says court in Delhi riots case

DK Shivakumar, Shivakumar

DK Shivakumar hints at 1 paisa per litre water tariff hike in Bengaluru

BJP Flag, BJP

BJP launches state-wide demonstrations in Karnataka over rising prices

DK Shivakumar, Shivakumar

'Our govt understands hardship, BJP only plays politics': DK Shivakumar

This robbery took place on July 4th in Electronic City

Karnataka's SBI bank robbed in 'Money Heist' style, police recovers gold

 
Parameshwara asks police to remain vigilant
 
Parameshwara said that he regularly asks the police to patrol and monitor the city closely.
 
“I keep telling the police commissioner daily to be careful, to monitor all areas through patrolling. This is something I say almost every day. When some incidents happen here and there, of course people's attention will be drawn towards them. The cops are working 24X7," he said.
 
BJP attacks Parameshwara
 
Reacting to Parameshwara's remark, the opposition BJP accused the Congress government in Karnataka of failing to protect women and called the minister’s comment “insensitive."
 
"The irresponsible statement of the Home Minister @DrParameshwara regarding the incident of violence against a young woman in BTM Layout, Bengaluru, is an admission of the complete collapse of the legal system in the state. Since the day he came to power, a series of murders, extortions, robberies, violence against girls and rapes have been reported," said state BJP chief Vijayendra Yediyurappa in a tweet, adding that the words of the Home Minister reflect his incompetence.
 
"It is truly unfortunate that the Home Minister, who reacts as if it is normal whenever serious incidents happen in the state and washes his hands of them, has reacted in the same way to the BTM Layout incident. The Chief Minister of the state should give a statement of his moral responsibility regarding the failure of the state's legal system in this regard," he added.
 
[With inputs from agencies]

More From This Section

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

LIVE news: Trump has blown the lid off the illusion, India must build resilient economy, says Rahul

Delivery man transports LPG cylinders on a cart

LPG prices hiked by ₹50/cylinder for Ujwalla, general category customers

Bihar clock tower

Bihar clock tower row: Officials deny ₹40 lakh claim, confirm cable theft

Supreme Court

AIMPLB moves SC challenging constitutional validity of new Waqf law

Vijay Mallya

Indian banks recovered over Rs 14k cr, twice he owed, claims Vijay Mallya

Topics : Karnataka government BS Web Reports Sexual harassment case Bengaluru

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 07 2025 | 4:52 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayIndian Rupee TodayLatest News LIVEGold and Silver Price TodayStock Market Crash Today - Key ReasonMarket Crash HistoryMI vs RCB Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon