Business Standard
Home / India News / Karni Sena warns of protest if Deoria youth's killers not held in 48 hours

Karni Sena warns of protest if Deoria youth's killers not held in 48 hours

The Sena's president, Veeru Singh, met Vishal's family in Hauli Ballia village and discussed the case with police

arrest

Karni Sena on Monday issued a 48-hour deadline to the police to arrest those responsible for the murder of 22-year-old Vishal. Photo: Pexels

Press Trust of India Gorakhpur
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2024 | 7:15 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Karni Sena on Monday issued a 48-hour deadline to the police to arrest those responsible for the murder of 22-year-old Vishal Singh, who was shot dead in neighbouring Deoria district.

The Sena's president, Veeru Singh, met Vishal's family in Hauli Ballia village and discussed the case with police, demanding swift arrest of the culprits.

Vishal Singh, a key figure in protests seeking justice for Nihal Singh another murder victim was killed Saturday night following an altercation. "The spate of murders, including Nihal Singh's, highlights the lack of effective policing. Deoria's law and order situation is now under scrutiny nationwide," Veeru Singh told reporters.

 

Four men, Raza Khan, Faiz Raini, Rahul, and Vinod Jaiswal, have been booked in connection with the murder.

According to Vishal's family, Jaiswal had a land dispute with them and allegedly conspired with the others to murder Vishal.

Police said Vishal was called out of his house around 9 pm Saturday. He was later found critically injured on the Rudrapur-Karahkol road and was rushed to a private hospital in Gorakhpur, where doctors confirmed he had been shot in the chest.

More From This Section

MK Stalin, Stalin, Tamil Nadu CM

CM Stalin asks 50% share of Central taxes for projects of Tamil Nadu

Shaktikanta Das

Govt likely to extend RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das's term for second time

Flagging delay in implementation of stricter measures for checking the alarming rise in pollution, the Supreme Court on Monday asked states adjoining the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) to immediately set up teams to enforce graded response actio

Supreme Court flags 'wrong approach' in enforcing anti-pollution curbs

Delhi Air Pollution

Physical classes in Delhi schools, DU to be suspended due to air pollution

stubble burning

Farm fires reach five-year high in Rajasthan, Delhi; record low in Punjab

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police Sankalp Sharma said the investigation is progressing.

"We are exploring all possible motives, including personal enmity, and are working based on evidence and the family's allegations," Sharma said.

Vishal's mobile phone has been seized and CCTV footage from the area is under review.

Police said they have detained one suspect from Gorakhpur for questioning.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Lawrence Bishnoi,Crime

'Rs 1 cr to kill Bishnoi': Karni Sena announces reward to kill gangster

Goldy Brar

Karni Sena chief murder case: NIA chargesheets Goldy Brar, 11 others

Donald Trump, Trump

President-elect Trump likely to attend SpaceX 'Starship' launch in Texas

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Pune court summons Rahul Gandhi on Dec 2 over Savarkar defamation case

Boeing

Boeing layoffs so far total nearly 2,200 workers in Washington amid crisis

Topics : Karni Sena Arrest Uttar Pradesh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 19 2024 | 7:15 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayJharkhand Assembly Election Phase 1 LIVEGalaxy S25 Series LaunchIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon