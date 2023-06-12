Top headlines: Banga calls for new playbook, centre to review PLI scheme

Smartphones catapulted into the league of five most exported commodities by value, based on their harmonised system (HS) codes in FY23, up from the ninth rank in the pecking order in FY22. HS is a globally harmonised identification for a specific product used for export and import of the commodity. Those above smartphones include various HS codes of automotive fuels that conform to certain standards (diesel, aviation, and motor gasoline) and diamonds — cut or polished — but not for industrial use.