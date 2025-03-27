Thursday, March 27, 2025 | 07:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Release CSE-Prelims answer key immediately after exam: Parl panel to UPSC

Release CSE-Prelims answer key immediately after exam: Parl panel to UPSC

The House panel also asked UPSC to implement Baswan Committee recommendations

UPSC

The Commission informed the panel that it publishes the preliminary examination answer key only after completing the entire selection process. | Image: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2025 | 7:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A Parliamentary Committee on Thursday suggested release of answer key by the UPSC immediately after the civil services preliminary examination to enhance credibility, fairness and candidate's confidence.

The civil services examination is conducted annually by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) in three stages -- prelims, mains and interview -- to select officers of the Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) among others.

The Commission informed the panel that it publishes the preliminary examination answer key only after completing the entire selection process.

"This delays candidates' ability to challenge potential errors before advancing to the next stage, undermining transparency and fairness. Such a practice can demoralise candidates and raise concerns about the validity of the examination," said the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice in its 145th report on the Demands for Grants (2025-26) pertaining to the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT).

 

Despite rigorous scrutiny, the possibility of errors in the answer key cannot be entirely ruled out, it said.

To enhance credibility, fairness and candidate's confidence, the Committee reiterated its recommendation contained in its earlier report that "UPSC may explore and take steps to release the answer key immediately after the preliminary examination and provide candidates with an opportunity to raise objections before proceeding further", said the report tabled in Parliament on Thursday.

The Committee also recommended that the DoPT should set a clear timeline for implementing recommendations of the Baswan Committee, which was constituted to study the impact of the changes carried out in the scheme and the syllabus of civil services examination from time to time on administration and candidates.

In response to a question raised about the progress made on the recommendations of expert committee i.e. Baswan Committee, the department informed the panel that the expert committee has submitted its report to the government.

"The report touches upon multiple aspects like age limit, syllabus, question bank, mode of examination, disclosing answer keys, etc. A two-member committee was constituted by the department for examination of the Baswan Committee report along with views of Union Public Service Commission. The Committee has submitted its report, which is currently under examination in the department," it said.

The Committee, therefore, recommends that the department should set a clear timeline for implementing the Baswan Committee recommendations, reads the report.

It said a dedicated team can be formed to prioritise key issues such as answer key disclosures and examination structure.

"Additionally, stakeholder consultations, including candidates and subject experts, may be conducted for effective and visible reforms. Regular progress updates should be published to maintain transparency and accountability. If any of the recommendations require policy changes, then they should be escalated for prompt government approval," the report said.

A structured implementation roadmap will help modernise the UPSC examination process while addressing concerns about fairness, transparency and efficiency, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : UPSC civil services IAS IFS IPS officers Parliament

First Published: Mar 27 2025 | 7:42 PM IST

