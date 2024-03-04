Kerala sets record with 21.8 mn domestic tourist arrivals in 2023

The state also witnessed a healthy increase in international tourist arrivals with 6,49,057 visitors in 2023, as compared to 3,45,549 tourists in 2022, indicating a remarkable growth of 87.83 per cent

Kerala has set a new record in domestic tourist arrivals in 2023 with 2.18 crore tourist footfalls, a 15.92 per cent increase from the previous year, Minister for Tourism and Public Works P A Mohamed Riyas said on Monday.

In 2022, Kerala witnessed 1,88,67,414 domestic tourist footfalls.

Significantly, domestic tourist arrivals recorded an increase of 18.97 per cent compared to 2019, the minister told a press conference here.

In 2023, Ernakulam district witnessed the highest influx of domestic tourists with 44,87,930 visitors, followed by Idukki (36,33,584), Thiruvananthapuram (35,89,932), Thrissur (24,78,573), and Wayanad (17,50,267).

The state also witnessed a healthy increase in international tourist arrivals with 6,49,057 visitors in 2023, as compared to 3,45,549 tourists in 2022, indicating a remarkable growth of 87.83 per cent.

Ernakulam district was visited by 2,79,904 tourists from abroad, followed by Thiruvananthapuram (1,48,462), Idukki (1,03,644), Alappuzha (31,403), and Kottayam (28,458).

"This is a testament to Kerala Tourism's vigorous efforts based on well-crafted policy initiatives and meticulously implemented promotional strategies within and outside the country," Riyas said.

As for the number of visitors from abroad, the minister pointed out that despite a significant uptick, it was still 45.45 per cent lower when compared to international tourist arrivals before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Though there has been a steady increase in the arrival of foreign tourists, which was adversely impacted by the pandemic, it will take some more time to reach the pre-pandemic level, he said.

"The conflicts in some parts of the world also affect international tourism. Despite these challenges, there has been good progress in foreign tourist footfalls in Kerala. Adventure tourism events planned for this year will help us regain much of the lost ground. We are also working on plans to attract more tourists to the Malabar region," the minister added.