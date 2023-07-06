The Indian consulate in San Francisco was allegedly set ablaze by Khalistan supporters on Sunday, July 2, prompting a strong reaction from the US State Department."The US strongly condemns the reported vandalism and attempted arson against the Indian Consulate in San Francisco on Saturday. Vandalism or violence against diplomatic facilities or foreign diplomats in the US is a criminal offense," said US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller on Tuesday.A video of the arson attack, which occurred in the early hours of July 2, was widely circulated on social media. The video was overlaid with the words "violence begets violence" and showed news reports of the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, the leader of the Canadian-based separatist group Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF).ARSON ATTEMPT AT SF INDIAN CONSULATE: #DiyaTV has verified with @CGISFO @NagenTV that a fire was set early Sunday morning between 1:30-2:30 am in the San Francisco Indian Consulate. The fire was suppressed quickly by the San Francisco Department, damage was limited and no… pic.twitter.com/bHXNPmqSVm— Diya TV - 24/7 * Free * Local (@DiyaTV) July 3, 2023Nijjar, who was killed outside a gurdwara in Canada last month, was wanted by Indian law enforcement. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had announced a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh for information leading to his arrest.Khalistan supporters also targeted the Indian consulate in San Francisco in March. They used flagpoles to smash windows and hit the doors of the consulate building.The men were protesting against a crackdown by Punjab security forces on the Sikh group Waris Punjab De, led by Khalistan supporter Amritpal Singh.Indian High Commission in UK attacked by KhalistanisThe previous attack in San Francisco occurred just hours after a group of pro-Khalistan supporters attacked the Indian High Commission in the UK and took down the Indian National Flag.Viral videos of the March 19 incident show a man climbing the Indian embassy building in London and attempting to pull down the Indian Tricolour, while others stood nearby waving Khalistan flag.The miscreants were heard chanting pro-Khalistani slogans as they caused damage to public property.Meanwhile, India expressed its displeasure with the incident, and the senior-most UK diplomat was summoned in New Delhi to convey strong protest at the actions taken by the extremist elements against the Indian High Commission in London on Sunday.Australia shuts down Indian consulateIn March, Australia had shut down an Indian consulate due to the threat posed by Khalistani radicals.The consulate, located near Swann Road in Brisbane’s Taringa suburb, had to shut down because Khalistani extremists blocked the entrance.Khalistani supporters attack Indian consulate in AustraliaOn the night of 21 February this year, the Indian consulate in Brisbane, Australia was targeted by Khalistani supporters. Editor of The Australia Today, J Bhardwaj had said it was a direct attack on the Indian government, highlighting that earlier there were no attacks on Indian Australians.Till now, there were attacks on Indian Australians. But now, target is institutions belonging to Indian govt. This is a direct attack on Government of India when the Indian Consulate in Brisbane is attacked (by Khalistani elements): J Bhardwaj, Editor, The Australia Today pic.twitter.com/XwAzosd2HD— ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2023On 22 February morning, Honorary Consul of India in Brisbane Archana Singh found a Khalistan flag attached to the office when she arrived.The attack on the consulate came a few days after Indian External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar visited Australia and expressed the need to be vigilant against “radical” elects that have been targeting the Indian community in Australia.Pro-Khalistan slogans painted on Indian consulate in San FranciscoIn August last year, miscreants painted Khalistan slogans on the walls of the Indian consulate in San Francisco with the “Khalistan Zindabad” slogan. The incident occurred amid the outlawed Khalistani group issued a provocative statement in the wake of India’s 75th anniversary of independence.Also, ahead of the Independence Day celebration in India last year, Khalistani leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannu announced a cash reward for the hoisting of the Khalistani flag at key places.Indian embassy in Rome vandalisedIn January 2021, Khalistan elements vandalised the Indian embassy in Rome ahead of India’s Republic Day. Khalistani flags were raised in the building and the walls were scribbled with “Khalistan Zindabad” slogans.Khalistanis vandalise Mahatma Gandhi’s statue outside Indian embassy in USIn December 2020, a violent group of Khalistani separatists had desecrated the statue of Mahatma Gandhi outside the Indian embassy in the US.Hundreds of Sikhs from in and around the Greater Washington DC area, Maryland and Virginia carried out a car rally to the Indian embassy in downtown Washington DC and were seen carrying Khalistani flags with anti-India posters and banners.During the protest, many of the pro-Khalistan Sikh youth flashing kirpans jumped on the statue of Mahatma Gandhi and pasted a poster over it. The group raised anti-India and pro-Khalistan slogans.(With inputs from agencies)