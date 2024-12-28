Business Standard

Home / India News / Kullu Police rescue 5,000 stranded tourists amid heavy snowfall in Himachal

Kullu Police rescue 5,000 stranded tourists amid heavy snowfall in Himachal

Kullu police said that a rescue operation was launched on December 27 after about 1,000 vehicles got stranded in Solang Nala

Himachal Pradesh snowfall

The IMD issued an orange alert for snowfall and cold waves in the state for December 27 and 28. | Photo: PTI

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 28 2024 | 8:49 AM IST

Police rescued around 5,000 tourists stranded at Solang Nala, a ski resort in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu on Friday, amid heavy snowfall in the state.

Kullu police said that a rescue operation was launched on December 27 after about 1,000 vehicles got stranded in Solang Nala.

"Due to fresh snowfall today on 27.12.2024, about 1000 tourists and other vehicles were stuck in Solang Nala. There were about 5000 tourists in these vehicles. The vehicles and tourists have been rescued by Kullu Police and taken to safe places. The rescue operation is still going on," Kullu police said in a post on X.

 

Meanwhile, heavy snowfall and cold waves will continue to grip Himachal Pradesh, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday.

The IMD issued an orange alert for snowfall and cold waves in the state for December 27 and 28.

Himachal Pradesh has witnessed heavy rainfall and snowfall across six districts, including Lahaul-Spiti, Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Shimla, and Kinnaur.

From December 29 onwards, a renewed cold wave is expected to impact the plains, including Bilaspur, Hamirpur, and Una districts. These areas, along with Mandi, Kullu, and Chamba, are likely to remain under severe cold conditions until January 1.

Dense fog is also expected in isolated locations on January 1, which could further reduce visibility and worsen travel conditions.

Shimla city recorded a temperature of around 5°C on Friday, with a slight rise expected on December 28. However, after December 29, a significant drop in minimum temperatures is likely.

The IMD has advised residents and travellers to remain cautious and take necessary precautions, especially in snow-affected regions, where road blockages and disruptions are expected.

With heavy snowfall and severe cold conditions intensifying, the state is bracing for a challenging weather phase in the coming days.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 28 2024 | 8:49 AM IST

