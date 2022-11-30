People want to be heard and expect quick action from J-K admin: L-G Sinha

People want to be heard and expect quick action from the administration, Lt Governor said on Wednesday, directing the officers to resolve their complaints and strengthen public confidence.

Interacting with people during the latest edition of 'LG's Mulaqaat'- a live public grievance hearing programme at the Civil Secretariat here, Sinha said effective handling of complaints and grievances is fundamental to accountability and prompt resolution of public concerns in a timely and cost-effective way.

"Listening to people first is the top priority of the administration...people want to be heard and expect quick action from the administration," he said, adding the ease of conversations through LG's Mulaqaat stimulates different departments to support citizen-centric system that provides seamless and integrated public services to meet the increasing societal expectations.

Sinha said the interaction has emerged as a people-friendly platform, which enables and values complaints and ensures grievances are handled promptly and accountability is fixed for further improvements.

"Feedback systems on complaints handling have ensured an equitable, objective, and unbiased process. All the departments are working in an efficient, effective, integrated, and coherent manner with increased citizen participation," the Lt Governor said.

Noting that Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police are the face of the administration, Sinha called upon officials to discharge their responsibilities and serve the common man with utmost sensitivity, besides adhering to the timelines of developmental projects and ensuring close synergy between different government agencies to achieve optimal results on the ground.

Taking serious note of grievances regarding delays in issuance of revenue extracts, the Lt Governor directed all the deputy commissioners to personally monitor the extension of revenue services.

On the issue of damaged buildings of Government Middle School, Gadyara in Ramban, the chair was informed by the concerned Deputy Commissioner that the said school has been declared unsafe during the safety audit and has been included among the unsafe schools by the Union Ministry for the repair and reconstruction works.

Similarly, an applicant namely Sumair Javed Khan drew the attention of the authorities to the dilapidated condition of the road from Rajouri town to Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University.

The Lt Governor assured the applicant that the administration was aware of the issue and necessary action has already been initiated to provide relief to the people at the earliest.

During the interaction, most of the randomly selected applicants expressed their gratitude to the Lt Governor for prompt redressal of their grievances by the authorities.

