JUST IN
PMAY has become major medium for ushering in socio-economic change: PM Modi
Delhi Court extends Jacqueline's interim bail till November 10 in PMLA case
Maharashtra records 387 Covid-19 cases, 1 death, 457 recoveries in a day
Around 1.8 mn diyas to be lit; laser show to be part of Ayodhya Deepotsav
Uddhav Thackeray to tour flood-hit areas of Aurangabad on Sunday
Sanction of Rs 7,565 cr for Rajasthan in this year's budget: Vaishnaw
Govt will keep working to fulfil Guru sahibs' vision, says PM Modi
Delhi traders urge buyers to return to markets for Diwali shopping
Surprised by priorities of media's prime time debates: Mehbooba Mufti
Stubble burning significant contributor to Delhi's unbreathable air: Report
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Delhi Court extends Jacqueline's interim bail till November 10 in PMLA case
Business Standard

PMAY has become major medium for ushering in socio-economic change: PM Modi

The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (PMAY) has become a "major medium for bringing in socio-economic change" in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday

Topics
Narendra Modi | PMAY scheme

Press Trust of India  |  Satna (MP) 

Modi, PM Modi
Photo: ANI

The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (PMAY) has become a "major medium for bringing in socio-economic change" in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday. He was speaking after conducting, virtually, the 'grih pravesh' ceremony of 4.51 lakh beneficiaries of the scheme in Madhya Pradesh's Satna district by pressing a remote button. Earlier governments did not do anything for the poor except coining the slogan of a poverty removal and delayed all such schemes, he alleged. These governments had no time for providing basic amenities to people, he said. The houses under PMAY have all facilities like electricity, water connection, toilet and gas connection, and will give strength to beneficiaries to fulfil their dreams, the prime minister said. Criticising those indulging in distributing freebies, Modi said taxpayers will be happy to see that people are getting houses of their own under the PMAY. People, however, become unhappy due to the 'Revdi' culture in the country, he said.

Under the PM Swamitva Yojna, people in villages are getting certificates (of property ownership) and getting loans from the banks, he said. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was present among others in Satna during the event.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Narendra Modi

First Published: Sat, October 22 2022. 19:06 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU