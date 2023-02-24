Over 71,000 Vibrant Gujarat projects implemented: Socio Economic review

Of total 1,04,872 projects proposed during the Vibrant Global Investor Summits held in the state since 2003, more than 71,000 projects were commissioned while over 3,000 others are under progress, the Socio Economic Review of 2022-23 said. The report was tabled in the Assembly on Friday as part of the state Budget for 2023-24 presented by Finance Minister Kanubhai Desai. A total of 1,04,872 projects were filed for MoUs and investment intentions during Vibrant Global Investors Summits held between 2003 to 2019. The last summit was held in 2019. Of these, 71,323 projects were completed while 3,080 projects were in the pipeline, it said. Citing data from the Annual Survey of Industries, the report said the number of factories in Gujarat increased from 26,842 in 2018-19 to 28,479 in 2019-20, showing a growth of 6.10 per cent. "The Net Value Added (NVA) by factory sector in the state has increased from Rs 1,88,028 crore in 2018-19 to Rs 1,90,257 crore in 2019-20, showing increase of 1.19 per cent over the previous year," the Survey said. The value of output at current price of all registered factories covered under the Annual Survey of Industries in the state has increased from Rs 16,18,772 crore in 2018-19 to Rs 16,29,532 crore in 2019-20, showing an increase of 0.66 percent over the previous year. The employment, including managerial, supervisory and clerical personnel, in all the factories increased from 19.45 lakh in 2018-19 to 20.69 lakh in 2019-20.

About 1.24 lakh employees increased in net employment in the organised manufacturing sector during 2019-20. In 2021, 3.20 lakh fresh candidates were registered in employment exchanges and 2.70 lakh candidates were provided employment. In 2022 (up to October), 2.80 lakh fresh candidates are registered in employment exchanges and 2.31 lakh candidates are provided employment, said the survey. As of October 31, 2022, a total of 3.15 lakh job seekers were on the live register of employment exchanges, of which 3.01 lakh were educated. Out of educated unemployed, 0.93 lakh are SSC pass, 0.86 lakh are Inter-pass, 0.15 lakh are diploma holders, 0.79 lakh are graduates, 0.12 lakh are engineering graduates and 0.16 lakh are postgraduates, the survey said.

