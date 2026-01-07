NDMC presents ₹143 crore surplus budget for 2026-27; no property tax hike

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) presented a surplus budget for the 2026-27 fiscal year on Wednesday, forecasting a net surplus of ₹143.05 crore.

During the announcement, the council also revealed plans to install 2,000 CCTVs throughout Lutyens Delhi, while confirming that property tax rates will remain unchanged.

Presenting the budget at a special council meeting, NDMC Chairman Keshav Chandra said that for 2026-27, it has projected total receipts of ₹5,953.07 crore and total expenditure of ₹5,810.02 crore, maintaining its trend of surplus budgeting.

Chandra stated that the budget also outlines plans for over 2,000 additional CCTV cameras under the Safe City project.

"A world-class water supply control room, rehabilitation of sewerage and drainage systems, and AI-based flood prediction models will be implemented," he added.

The chairman said the civic body is aiming to balance modern urban development with sustainability and heritage conservation.

"The New Delhi Municipal Council is at the heart of our nation's capital, and we must strike a balance between modernisation and environmental preservation while addressing the needs of our citizens, businesses and visitors alike," Chandra said.

According to the statement, key proposals include hydrogen and electricity generation from a sewage treatment plant at Bharti Nagar, expansion of solar energy with a target of 100 per cent renewable power by 2028, mechanised dust-free sanitation, Miyawaki afforestation, smart irrigation systems, night-time cleaning of markets and the launch of a Night Bazaar.

NDMC Vice-Chairman Kuljeet Chahal said the council has earmarked significant spending for education, infrastructure and environmental sustainability in the 2026-27 budget.

For world-class education, the council has allocated ₹245.93 crore for holistic upgrades, focusing on foundational literacy, integration of artificial intelligence and smart classrooms, Chahal added.

Chahal also stated that property tax rates will be streamlined in the coming months. Deliberations are going on, and in the coming months, "we will announce uniform tax rates for property and commercial properties".

"On core infrastructure, major investments have been planned to strengthen essential utilities, with the electricity department receiving ₹1,966.80 crore, including ₹360.07 crore for capital works under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme.

"A pilot project for 24X7 water supply is underway in the Vinay Marg area, while rehabilitation of the sewerage system worth ₹556 crore has been taken up under the Urban Development Fund," Chahal said.

According to the statement, on the environmental front, NDMC is working with TERI to achieve net-zero carbon emission pathways and has set a target of shifting to 100 per cent renewable energy by 2028. Building on national recognition as a "Super Swachh League City" with a "5-Star Garbage-Free City Rating", the civic body is expanding night-time mechanised cleaning and scaling up the Anupam Colony Zero-Waste Model.

On the social front, NDMC plans to extend the Liberalised Medical Health Scheme to contractual employees, enhance welfare benefits for SC/ST staff and continue investments in school education, sports infrastructure and skill training.