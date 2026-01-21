Wednesday, January 21, 2026 | 02:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Brookfield, Andhra Pradesh govt review $12 billion pact at Davos meeting

The meeting reviewed progress since the leaders' earlier interaction in London and focused on accelerating next steps

Brookfield (Photo: Bloomberg)

Press Trust of India Davos
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 21 2026 | 2:02 PM IST

The government of Andhra Pradesh has reaffirmed its fast-moving strategic partnership with Brookfield Asset Management following a high-level meeting between the state's Minister for IT, Electronics and Education, Nara Lokesh and Brookfield Asset Management President Connor Teskey on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2026.

The meeting reviewed progress since the leaders' earlier interaction in London and focused on accelerating next steps under the USD 12 billion memorandum of understanding signed at the CII Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam, according to the statement government press release.

The MoU is among the largest clean-infrastructure commitments announced at the summit and highlights Andhra Pradesh's growing profile as a destination for large-scale, sustainable investments.

 

Discussions at Davos centred on fast-tracking Brookfield's clean-energypowered, gigawatt-scale data centre campus in Visakhapatnam, in line with the State's plan to position Vizag as a national data centre and digital infrastructure hub, it said.

The talks also covered energy storage, solar manufacturing and green hydrogen pilot projects near Andhra Pradesh's port-led industrial clusters, leveraging the State's coastline, logistics strengths and integrated clean-energy ecosystem.

The two sides also reviewed large-scale renewable energy deployments underway in Andhra Pradesh through Brookfield's platform with Axis Energy, Evren, which is developing utility-scale solar and wind projects to supply low-cost green power to industry and digital infrastructure.

Commenting on the partnership, Lokesh said, "When a global powerhouse like Brookfield Asset Management - with nearly USD 1 trillion in assets under management - bets big on Andhra Pradesh, it reinforces our confidence and ambition. This partnership is about speed, scale, and sustainability. From clean-energy powered data centres to renewables, storage and green hydrogen, we are moving decisively to build future-ready infrastructure that creates jobs and drives long-term growth."  The Andhra Pradesh government reiterated its commitment to policy certainty, fast-track approvals and world-class infrastructure to ensure the timely execution of Brookfield's investments.

The collaboration aligns with the State's broader strategy to integrate renewable generation, storage, digital infrastructure and port-led manufacturing, positioning Andhra Pradesh as a hub for sustainable, next-generation industries.

