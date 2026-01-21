Wednesday, January 21, 2026 | 01:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Nearly 100 stray dogs 'poisoned' to death near Hyderabad, case booked

The fresh incident follows killing of nearly 500 stray dogs in different districts of Telangana since January 6

An investigation is also underway to find out the carcasses of the dogs. (Photo: Freepik)

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 21 2026 | 1:33 PM IST

In yet another incident of stray dog killings, nearly 100 canines were allegedly "poisoned to death" in Yacharam village near here following which a case was registered against a sarpanch and two others for their alleged involvement in the act, police said on Wednesday.

An animal welfare activist, associated with Stray Animal Foundation of India, in a complaint filed with Yacharam Police Station alleged that the dogs were injected with some poisonous substances on January 19.

A case was registered under relevant sections of BNS and Prevention of Cruelty of Animals Act against the sarpanch, secretary and ward member of Yacharam gram panchayat on Tuesday, a police official said.

 

As per the complainant, 100 dogs were killed, but based on preliminary investigation and after verifying with villagers around 50 dogs were found to be killed, though further probe is on in this regard, the official said.

An investigation is also underway to find out the carcasses of the dogs, he said.

Earlier, police in Hanamkonda district had booked nine persons, including two women sarpanches and their husbands, in connection with the alleged killing of around 300 stray dogs in Shayampet and Arepally villages.

In another incident, around 200 stray dogs were allegedly killed in Kamareddy district, and a case was booked against six persons, including five village sarpanches, for their alleged involvement in the incident.

It is suspected that some elected representatives, including sarpanches, allegedly carried out the killings to "fulfill promises made to villagers" ahead of gram panchayat elections held in December last year, to tackle the stray dog menace.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 21 2026 | 1:33 PM IST

