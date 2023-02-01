JUST IN
Major slide hampers movement of vehicles on Jammu-Srinagar national highway
Maharashtra's community health officials to hold 1-day strike in Mumbai
10 passenger trains running late in northern India due to low visibility
Assam to host G20's Sustainable Financial Working Group meeting on Feb 2-3
Delhi govt to redevelop roads ahead of G-20 convention, approves Rs 17.5 cr
MD of firm that operated Morbi suspension bridge surrenders before court
Former Union law minister and eminent jurist Shanti Bhushan dies at 97
Andhra CM seeks investments, announces Visakhapatnam as new capital
Sonia to attend President's address as Congress leaders stuck in Srinagar
PM to inaugurate Sohna-Dausa stretch of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway on Feb 12
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Delhi records minimum temperature of 8.6 degrees Celsius, AQI of 156
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Congress Prez Kharge lauds Indian Coast Guard's 'unparalleled' commitment

Extending greetings on the 47th Raising Day of the Indian Coast Guard, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge lauded the organisation's personnel for their commitment towards securing Indian coasts

Topics
mallikarjun kharge | Indian coast guard | National Security

ANI  General News 

Mallikarjun Kharge
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge

Extending his greetings on the occasion of the 47th Raising Day of the Indian Coast Guard, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday lauded the personnel of the organisation for their unparalleled commitment towards securing Indian coasts and saving human lives at sea.

Calling the personnel 'Sentinels of the Seas', Kharge in his tweet, said, "On the 47th Raising Day of the Indian Coast Guard, we salute the guardians of our coastline and protectors of our nation. The selfless commitment of 'Sentinels of the Seas' remains unparalleled."

He further said that Indian Coast Guard also remains at the forefront during the humanitarian crises.

Indian Coast Guard is a multi-mission organization, conducting round-the-year real-life operations at sea. Despite being relatively small, it has a wide range of task capabilities for both surface and air operations.

The organization is headed by the Director-General Indian Coast Guard (DGICG) exercising his overall command and superintendence from the Coast Guard Headquarters (CGHQ) located at New Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his greetings to the Indian Coast Guard on its Raising Day.

"Greetings to all Coast Guard personnel on their Raising Day. The Indian Coast Guard is known for its professionalism and efforts to keep our coasts safe. I also convey my best wishes to them for their future endeavours. @IndiaCoastGuard," tweeted PM Modi.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on mallikarjun kharge

First Published: Wed, February 01 2023. 10:13 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.