27 Jharkhand workers stranded in Cameroon; appeal for help amid food crisis

As many as 27 workers from Jharkhand, who are currently stuck in Cameroon, have urgently requested the Indian government to facilitate their evacuation from the Central African country.

In a video message, the workers, from Bokaro, Giridih, and Hazaribagh, said that they were brought to Cameroon on March 31 this year by a private company. However, they have not received wages for the past four months from the company. The workers said they are facing severe shortages of food and water, and are unable to afford basic necessities such as phone recharges. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Bebi Devi, Minister for Department of Women, Child Development and Societal Security, requested the Ministry of External Affairs to assist in ensuring safe return of the 27 stranded workers.

In the post, she said, “@DrSJaishankar sir, it is reported that 27 youths from Bokaro, Hazaribagh and Giridih districts of our Jharkhand state are stranded in Cameroon, South Africa. All of them were working in a private company there but they have not been paid their salary for the last four months...”

Sikandar Ali, a social worker and activist focusing on migrant worker issues, has urged both the Centre and state governments to implement effective diplomatic measures ensuring the safe return of these workers.

Similar incidents in the past

Several similar incidents have been reported previously in Jharkhand. In a recent incident, migrant labourers hailing from Bokaro, Giridih, and Hazaribagh districts were stranded in Saudi Arabia. Initially hired for construction work by a contractor, they found themselves stranded when the work abruptly ceased and their wages were withheld. This left them struggling financially and unable to return home.

Similarly, in 2022, workers from Jharkhand encountered a similar plight in Mali. After months without pay and with their passports seized by the contractor who recruited them, they resorted to social media to seek assistance.

[With agency inputs]