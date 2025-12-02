Tuesday, December 02, 2025 | 07:02 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Maharashtra orders cancellation of wrongly-issued birth, death certificates

Maharashtra orders cancellation of wrongly-issued birth, death certificates

Government has directed revenue, health, and municipal bodies to retrieve wrongly-issued certificates and verify them again. Certificates that do not meet legal criteria must be cancelled on priority

Birth certificate

It emphasised that the Aadhaar card cannot be accepted as proof for birth-related information | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2025 | 7:01 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

The Maharashtra government on Monday ordered an immediate review and cancellation of all wrongly-issued, delayed birth and death certificates across the state that do not meet the prescribed SoP.

It also instructed officials to stop treating the Aadhaar card as sufficient proof for recording or altering birth details.

Fourteen districts, including Amravati, Jalna, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Latur, Akola, Parbhani, Beed and Nashik, have been flagged for a high number of irregularly delayed certificates.

The government has directed revenue, health, and municipal bodies to retrieve wrongly-issued certificates and verify them again. Certificates that do not meet legal criteria must be cancelled on priority, and the entries must be removed from the Civil Registration System portal.

 

A government resolution (GR) issued by the Revenue and Forest Department stated that several delayed certificates were allegedly issued without supporting records such as hospital documents, school admission forms or original birth entries.

Also Read

Vote, Voter, Voting, Bihar Election, Election

Maharashtra civic polls on Dec 2: What will remain open, what will close?

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

I support those who behave well, says CM Fadnavis on Rane vs Rane row

Avaada group

Every state has execution challenges, more bullish on Maharashtra: Avaada

Eknath Shinde, Eknath, Maharashtra CM

Shinde warns officials of 'wrath' if Shiv Sena workers face injustice

Shiv Sena MLA Nilesh Rane (Photo: PRS Legislative Research)

Nilesh Rane booked for 'trespass' during alleged sting at BJP worker's home

It emphasised that the Aadhaar card cannot be accepted as proof for birth-related information.

Following the August 11, 2023, amendment to the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, only tehsildars, sub-divisional officers and district collectors are authorised to issue delayed certificates.

The GR states that certificates issued after the amendment without proper verification must be withdrawn and rechecked by competent authorities.

If the Aadhaar-linked date of birth and the date declared in the application are different, officials must immediately lodge complaints with the police. Cases involving suspected forgery or manipulation will require filing an FIR, according to the GR.

Local officers in 14 districts flagged for a high number of irregular, delayed certificates have been asked to carry out reconciliation drives and collect original certificates from applicants.

The GR also notes that some certificates were issued even though the tehsildars had not authorised delayed registration. Municipal corporations and councils have been instructed to coordinate with tehsildars to verify such cases and take necessary action.

If a beneficiary does not surrender a cancelled certificate, officials have been directed to seek help from the police. In cases where applicants cannot be traced or are believed to have absconded, a list must be prepared and legal action initiated.

District collectors have been asked to convene one-day review meetings with revenue officials, local bodies and police to ensure coordinated implementation. They must also submit progress reports to the state government in a prescribed format, the government order said.

Notably, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya had raised several complaints against illegal Bangladeshi nationals securing delayed birth certificates and settling in Maharashtra.

The GR has been issued at a time when the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls is currently underway in nine states and three Union Territories (UTs). The exercise is expected to start next February in Maharashtra.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

shimla rains, rain

Rain deficit: Himachal sees 1 mm avg rain in Nov against normal of 19.7 mm

Modi, Narendra Modi

Govt open to talks on electoral reforms as Opposition pushes for SIR

Winter,cold wave

IMD forecasts colder winter in plains, warmer weather in hills in Dec-Febpremium

Mumbai air pollution

Mumbai gasps under a blanket of smog, BMC swings into pollution-war modepremium

Election Commission of India, eci, Election Commission

Controversy over SIR in TN baseless, driven by political motives: ECI to SC

Topics : Maharashtra Maharashtra government

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 02 2025 | 7:01 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament Winter Session LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMeesho IPOGold-Silver Price TodayNothingOS 4 New FeatureThailand FloodsH-1B Visa ScamBig Boss 19 Voting TrendsPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon