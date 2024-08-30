Mallikarjun Kharge condoles demise of ex- Air Marshal Denzil Keelor

Kharge remembered his contribution beyond the aviation sector that revolutionised the lives of those specially-able children. (Photo: PTI)

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday expressed his deepest condolences on the demise of the war hero and retired IAF Air Marshal Denzil Keelor. Calling him a "legendary war hero", Kharge remembered his unmatched valour and unwavering patriotism during the 1965 Indo-Pakistani War and the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War. Highlighting his valuable addition to the lives of specially-able children, Kharge remembered his contribution beyond the aviation sector that revolutionised the lives of those specially-able children. Taking to X, Mallikarjun Kharge wrote, "Deeply saddened by the passing away of Air Marshal Denzil J. Keelor, a legendary war hero whose bravery in the 1965 Indo-Pakistani War and the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War exemplified unmatched valour and unwavering patriotism."







He added, "A recipient of the Kirti Chakra, his contribution to the nation transcended beyond aviation as he revolutionised the lives of special children, fostering inclusivity. His extraordinary life, marked by exemplary professionalism, compassion, and devotion to duty shall always be a source of inspiration to the younger generation. Our deepest condolences to his family, friends and loved ones."

Earlier in the day, Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda expressed condolences on the demise of war hero and former India Air Force (IAF) Air Marshal Denzil Keelor.



Nadda also remembered his valour during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1965.

Calling him the founder of Special Olympics Bharat, Nadda said he championed the cause of over 450,000 special children and empowered them through the medium of sports.

Air Marshal Denzil Keelor was a distinguished officer of the Indian Air Force and a celebrated hero of the 1965 Indo-Pakistani War. He enlisted in the Indian Air Force on 15 May 1954 and rose to the rank of Squadron Leader. Keelor was honoured with several gallantry awards, including the Vir Chakra on 18 September 1965 and the Kirti Chakra on 27 March 1978.

Apart from that, Keelor was also the founder of Special Bharat Olympics, a national Sports Federation for the development of sports for persons with intellectual disabilities which is registered under the Indian Trust Act 1882 in 2001 and is accredited by Special Olympics International to conduct Special Olympics Programs in India.