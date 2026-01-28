Wednesday, January 28, 2026 | 12:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Oppn protests in Parliament after President Murmu mentions VB-G RAM G Act

Oppn protests in Parliament after President Murmu mentions VB-G RAM G Act

Opposition MPs staged protest and raised slogans after President Murmu mentioned VB-G RAM G Act during her address in Parliament, demanding a roll back of the law

President Droupadi Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu addresses the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament on the first day of the Budget session (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 28 2026 | 12:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

President Droupadi Murmu's reference to the VB-G RAM G Act in her address to the joint sitting of both houses of Parliament on Wednesday sparked protests from opposition parties which raised slogans demanding a roll back of the law.

In her address, the President said the Viksit Bharat - Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) would provide guarantee for 125 days of work, and would also stop corruption and leakages.

She also asserted that it would provide a new impetus to rural development.

While the President's mention of the VB-G RAM G Act was welcomed by treasury benches by thumping of desks, Opposition members raised slogans demanding roll back of the law.

 

President Murmu paused during her address as the opposition raised slogans like "vapas lo" (roll back the Act).

The Act is set to replace the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

Opposition parties are demanding the withdrawal of the VB-G RAM G Act and restoration of MGNREGA as a rights-based law in its original form, the right to work and the authority of panchayats.

The government has, meanwhile, claimed that the new Act will further strengthen the rural employment guarantee.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 28 2026 | 12:54 PM IST

