Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Man behind graffiti targeting Delhi CM Kejriwal arrested from UP's Bareilly

On Monday, several pictures of the graffiti targeting the Delhi Chief Minister went viral on social media, eliciting a sharp condemnation from the Aam Aadmi Party

arrest

Photo: Pexels

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 12:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested a 33-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly for allegedly drawing anti-Arvind Kejriwal graffiti at stations of Delhi Metro and inside its coaches, an officer said.
The person who wrote the messages and posted the photographs on his Instagram account has been identified as Ankit Goel, the officer said.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
On Monday, several pictures of the graffiti targeting the Delhi Chief Minister went viral on social media, eliciting a sharp condemnation from the Aam Aadmi Party.
 
Soon after, a CCTV video of the act also surfaced online, showing a man writing on the wall of a metro station.
Goel, who is a loan manager in a government bank in Bareilly, came to Delhi, wrote the messages and returned to his city, the officer said.
Goel told police he was earlier an AAP supporter, but he became disaffected due to the "recent developments" in the party, the officer said.
The messages scribbled inside metro trains and at stations were shared through the Instagram account "ankit.goel_91".
One of the messages written inside a metro coach read, "Kejriwal Dilli Chhor Dijiye (Kejriwal, leave Delhi). Please. Otherwise, you will have to remember three slaps, which you planted (sic) before the election. Now the real and actual punch/slap will be there soon. Today's meeting at Jhandewalan.... Ankit.Goel_91.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal Delhi Uttar Pradesh Delhi Metro

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 22 2024 | 12:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVERealme GT 6T India Launch TodayPaytm Q4 ResultsIPL 2024 Eliminator, RR vs RCBIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon