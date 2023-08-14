Man in Delhi arrested for creating bomb hoax at Kashmere Gate metro station

A 26-year-old man was arrested for allegedly making a hoax call about a bomb planted at Kashmere Gate metro station, police said on Monday.
Rahul Gupta, a native of Jaunpur district in Uttar Pradesh, made the call in an inebriated state on Sunday, they said.
At 8:22 pm on Sunday, Kashmere Gate metro police station received a call from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) control room that a bomb had been planted at Kashmere Gate metro station, a senior police officer said.
An intensive search was carried out but no bomb or suspicious article was found on the metro station premises, they said.
The identity of the person who called the CISF control room was established, his personal details were obtained and he was arrested later, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Metro) Ram Gopal Naik said.
During interrogation, Gupta revealed that he works at a spare parts shop at Church Road, Kashmere Gate and had made the call in an inebriated state to create alarm among the public on the occasion of Independence Day, he said.
Also Read
Chennai metro passengers can buy tickets on WhatsApp: Here's how to book
Passengers can carry 2 sealed bottles of alcohol per person in Delhi metro
DMRC to get over 100 cops in plainclothes to monitor, prosecute offenders
Signs of recovery: Delhi Metro regains 90% of pre-pandemic ridership levels
Titagarh Rail gets LoA for Rs 857-crore order from GMRC; stock rallies 5%
I-Day: 954 police personnel to be awarded; CRPF to get 33 gallantry awards
Very inspiring: PM Modi hails President Murmu's address to nation
Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude jolts Meghalaya, northern parts of Bangladesh
Times Group MD calls on Prez Murmu; hands over 'Femina' featuring her
I-Day eve address: Prez says inflation successfully contained by govt, RBI
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)