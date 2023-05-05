close

In our govt, urban life refers to smart and safe city: Uttar Pradesh CM

"We are providing pure drinking water in the cities, tablets in the hands of the youth, interest-free loans under the PM SVANidhi scheme for street vendors, toilets and housing for the poor," he added

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Drawing a stark comparison between the present government and the previous governments, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said that the latter created only problems for people where urban life used to be marked by widespread waterlogging, heaps of garbage, fear of miscreants, extortion from merchants, and youth carrying pistols.

"Under our government, urban life means 'smart' and 'safe' city", he added.

Speaking during a public meeting in Sultanpur, the Chief Minister said that the double-engine government is working to make urban life clean and beautiful.

"We are providing pure drinking water in the cities, tablets in the hands of the youth, interest-free loans under the PM SVANidhi scheme for street vendors, toilets and housing for the poor", he remarked.

The Chief Minister said that the inauguration of the Purvanchal Expressway is turning a lifeline for the development of Eastern Uttar Pradesh.

"We are fortunate that Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Purvanchal Expressway in this district, which is turning into the lifeline for the development of Eastern Uttar Pradesh. Today, Sultanpur is associated with every development process. The medical college is coming up in Sultanpur. The process of reviving the sugar mill has started," he added.

Stating that the country has undergone a significant change since 2014, the CM said, "Highways are being constructed, railway lines are being laid, and airports are being developed. We are building an international airport in Ayodhya. We can all see the outcome of the work that the double-engine government began at double speed."

Urging people to vote for the BJP candidates, CM Yogi said that the time has come to add a third engine to the double-engine government.

"The speed of development has to be increased three times through the triple engine. This will solve the basic problems of the people. You will not have to wander for certificates like birth, death, residence, and caste. All your work will be done online", he said.

