MCD seals two basements for violating rules, issues notice to owners

So far, Delhi police have arrested seven people, including the driver of an SUV, in connection with the incident. (Photo: PTI)

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) intensified action against properties for violations of building bylaws and sealed two basements that were illegally operating as coaching centres in the city. The civic body sealed the two basements in the Shahdara South Zone and Najafagarh Zone, according to a press release. The MCD also issued show cause notices to coaching centres and property owners for misuse of property and violation of building bylaws in all the zones, the release stated. Additionally, MCD is also conducting a survey to identify coaching centres and other properties for violating rules in basements across all zones.

The MCD is committed to enforcing building bylaws strictly and ensuring the safety and security of students and citizens and it will continue to take strict action against properties violating building bylaws.

Earlier on Friday, Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi ordered officials to set up four libraries in the name of the three deceased UPSC aspirants who lost their lives in the Rajinder Nagar basement flood incident earlier on July 27.

Mayor Oberoi said that, as per the proposed plan, the four public libraries may be established by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) in Rajinder Nagar, Mukherjee Nagar, Patel Nagar and Ber Sarai.

Shelly Oberoi said that to deal with the issues faced by students preparing for competitive exams in Delhi, such as the shortage of public and government libraries, the budget provision may be made from the mayor's discretionary head of account.

On Wednesday, the MCD Commissioner met a delegation of UPSC aspirants at the agency headquarters amid protests following the deaths of three students at a coaching centre in Old Rajinder Nagar in Delhi.

A total of 28 students met the commissioner with their suggestions. The commissioner had an elaborate discussion and assured students of the proper redress of their grievances.

Earlier last month, the MCD sealed the basements of 13 coaching centres in Karol Bagh for violating building bye-laws amid protests by students.