Medic murder: Resident Doctors' Associations to hold protest march in Delhi

Amid the ongoing protest in Kolkata over the rape-murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College, the Resident Doctors' Associations (RDAs) across Delhi will be holding a joint protest march on August 16 from 2 PM from the Nirman Bhavan in the National Capital, said RDA in a press release. "A comprehensive joint meeting was conducted by the representatives of Resident Doctor's Associations, including AIIMS Delhi, SJH, MAMC... After extensive discussions, it was unanimously decided that all RDAs across Delhi will conduct a joint protest march on August 16, 2024, from 2 PM at Nirman Bhavan, New Delhi," per the statement released from Resident Doctor's Associations, AIIMS.

The Delhi Medical Association (DMA) also held an emergency meeting to discuss the rape-murder incident on Thursday and the association has decided to hold a candle march at India Gate at 5 PM on Friday.

Speaking on the issue, DMA President-elect Dr Girish Tyagi said, "This is a very shameful incident. The Delhi Medical Association stands with the victim and her family. A candle march will be taken out at India Gate tomorrow at 5 pm. A strike has been called from 6 am on August 17 to 6 am the next day, that is, for 24 hours. We are with the resident doctors as they are not getting the proper working conditions... In the next phase of the strike, emergency services will also be included in it."

Speaking on the same, President, DMA Dr Alok Bhandari, said, "Today we had an emergency meeting... Everyone was angry and very pained by what happened to one of our sisters and daughters in Kolkata. The Delhi Medical Association has called for a nationwide strike against this incident. If the government still does not wake up and does not find a permanent solution to these problems, then people associated with the medical profession will have to come on the streets. With this demand, we have called for a strike for 24 hours from Saturday to Sunday... After all, this is a public issue... There cannot be a more shameful thing for this country than this."

On Thursday, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) announced a 24-hour nationwide withdrawal of services by doctors of modern medicine starting from 6 am on Saturday, August 17 to 6 am on Sunday, August 18.

Meanwhile, people from the Bengali film and television industry also joined protesting doctors at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on Thursday.

Speaking to ANI, actress Alivia Sarkar said, "We are speechless and we want justice and a proper solution. This is not the thing that should happen, it's not a humane thing... I think everybody is thinking about a solution. This movement has shaken the country and everyone is talking about it, and all want justice."

On August 9, a postgraduate trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered on duty at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata, which led to nationwide strikes and protests by the medical fraternity.