Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Politics / Parties trying to foment trouble: CM Mamata on RG Kar hospital vandalism

Parties trying to foment trouble: CM Mamata on RG Kar hospital vandalism

Banerjee said she does not hold the students or doctors responsible for their protests and instead, she accused certain political parties of attempting to incite trouble

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata, Bengal CM

Around midnight, a group of around 40 people, posing as protesters, entered the hospital. | File Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2024 | 6:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday accused opposition political parties of being behind the vandalism at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital here.
Banerjee said she does not hold the students or doctors responsible for their protests and instead, she accused certain political parties of attempting to incite trouble.
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"Police are looking into the matter. I don't have any complaints against the students or the agitating doctors. But there are certain political parties which are trying to foment trouble. If you go through the video, you will get to see what happened," she said.
Around midnight, a group of around 40 people, posing as protesters, entered the hospital, vandalising the emergency department, nursing station, and medicine store, while also damaging CCTV cameras and ransacking a stage where junior doctors had been demonstrating since August 9.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Ananda Bose

Medic murder: Bengal Guv visits RG Kar hospital, meets agitating jr doctors

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata, Bengal CM

RG Kar vandalism: BJP demands Mamata's resignation amid protests

Protest, Students Protest, Doctor Protest, New Delhi Students Protest, Medical students Protest

Kolkata doctor rape-murder: Delhi's major hospitals continue strike

Doctor Protest, Protest

OPD services hit across hospitals as doctors continue strike for 3rd day

Doctor Protest, Protest

Kolkata medic rape-murder: AIIMS, Safdarjung doctors to continue strike

Topics : Mamata Banerjee doctors protests Bengal doctors strike rape

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 15 2024 | 6:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024IPO listing todaySaraswati Saree Depot IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon