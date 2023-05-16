close

Meghalaya has more schools, teachers than other NE states: CM Conrad Sangma

He announced that an Education Commission will be set up soon to look into all aspects of improving the education sector in the state

Press Trust of India Shillong
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma addresses during the Makhel Heritage Conclave cum Mao Students' Union Conference at Makhel Village, in Senapati district of Manipur.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma

Last Updated : May 16 2023 | 8:04 PM IST
Meghalaya has close to 14,000 schools and over 55,000 teachers, significantly higher than other small states in the Northeast region, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said on Tuesday.

The state incurs an annual expenditure of almost Rs 2,200 crore for these institutions, the chief minister said while addressing the centenary celebration of Jaiaw Presbyterian Higher Secondary School here.

According to Sangma, the expenditure is not enough and Meghalaya needs to strive harder to be among the top-performing states in the country's education sector.

He announced that an Education Commission will be set up soon to look into all aspects of improving the education sector in the state.

During the function, the chief minister also announced a grant of Rs 20 lakh from the Chief Minister's Special Development Fund for expansion of the school building.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Conrad Sangma Meghalaya Northeast India

First Published: May 16 2023 | 8:04 PM IST

