Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Govt bans Muslim League Jammu Kashmir (Masarat Alam faction)

This organisation and its members are involved in anti-national and secessionist activities in J&K, supporting terrorist activities and inciting people to establish Islamic rule in J&K," he wrote on x

Photo: ANI

Photo: ANI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2023 | 4:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Muslim League Jammu Kashmir (Masarat Alam faction) (MLJK-MA), which has been involved in anti-national and secessionist activities in Jammu and Kashmir and supporting terrorist activities, was on Wednesday declared a banned organisation.
Announcing the ban on the MLJK-MA under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said Prime Minister Narendra Modi government's message is loud and clear that anyone acting against the unity, sovereignty, and integrity of the nation will not be spared and face the full wrath of the law.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"The Muslim League Jammu Kashmir (Masarat Alam faction) is declared as an 'Unlawful Association' under UAPA. This organisation and its members are involved in anti-national and secessionist activities in J&K, supporting terrorist activities and inciting people to establish Islamic rule in J&K," he wrote on 'X'.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Delhi HC seeks NIA stand on bail plea of Kashmiri separatist Shabir Shah

Premier League 2023-24 full schedule, match timings (IST), live streaming

Separatist Yasin Malik appears virtually in Delhi HC in terror funding case

Champions League 2023-24 full schedule, teams, live streaming in India

Turkey strikes Kurdish militants in Iraq after warning for Ankara bombing

SC constitutes committee of judges for preparing SOP on adjournments

Ram temple: Lord Ram's childlike idol to be installed in sanctum sanctorum

K'taka Rakshana Vedike (NG) activists damage signboards in Bengaluru

India-Nepal border under tight vigil ahead of PM Modi's Ayodhya visit

B'luru civic body to pay service tax on computer education for students: HC

Topics : Amit Shah Narendra Modi Jammu and Kashmir Jammu and Kashmir politics

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 27 2023 | 4:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveIndia vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 1UP Police Recruitment 2023Gold Silver Price TodayList Of Cancelled TrainsIND vs SA 1st Test Playing 11Weather UpdateBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon