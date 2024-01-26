Sensex (    %)
                        
Republic Day 2024: J-K govt announces awards for 36 individuals of UT

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha addresses the National Seminar on Anti Human Trafficking oganised by National Commission for Women, at Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) located on the banks of Dal Lake, in Srina

Press Trust of India Jammu
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 26 2024 | 2:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Thirty-six people, including para archer and Arjuna Awardee Sheetal Devi, were selected for government awards in Jammu and Kashmir on the eve of Republic Day.
Late Head Constable Abdul Majeed has been awarded posthumously in the category of award for achievements in the field of bravery that carries a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh and a citation to the awardee, according to an order issued by the General Administration Department (GAD) Commissioner-Secretary Sanjeev Verma.
The government also conferred the award to Dogri writers Mohan Singh, Inderjeet Kesar, Gojri writer Mansha Khaki and broadcaster and writer Brij Nath Pandit Betab in the category of achievements in the field of literature.
For their contribution to performing arts, film and television, actor Gulzar Ganaie, Pahari artist Kartar Chand, theatre artist Pawan Verma, actor and director Kuldeep Raina and vocalist and music composer Munir Ahmad Mir have been awarded.
Similarly, Basohli Pashmina artist Neelam Rani, Basohli painting artist Sonam Jamwal, artist K K Gandhi, and papier mache craftsman Riyaz Ahmad Khan have been awarded in the category of excellence in arts and crafts.
For their excellence in social reforms and empowerment, Jammu and Kashmir Bharat Scouts and Guides, Rohit Sharma Shastri and Sandhya Dhar of Jammu Institute of General Education and Rehabilitation have been bestowed with state awards.
Commissioner Secretary to the Government, Housing and Urban Development Department, Mandeep Kaur and Additional Chief Executive Officer, Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board Rahul Singh have been awarded in the category of meritorious public service.
Social worker S P Varma was awarded for Lifetime Achievements', which carries a cash prize of Rs 51,000 and a citation to the awardee.
Para archer Sheetal Devi, mountaineer Falail Singh, para shooter Amir Ahmad Bhat, Rakshinda Mehak (deaf judo), footballer Abdul Salha Sher Gujri, roll baller Suvidha Sarin, footballer Sajad Hussain Parray, kayaking and canoeing Villayat Hussain, roller skating, Kyran Gupta and rifle shooter Aneesha Sharma have been awarded as outstanding sportspersons.

Journalists Faza Zainab, Sameer Bhatt, Gursimran Singh, Danish Manzoor Bhat, Ajay Jandyal and Vishal Bharti have been awarded as outstanding media persons. The award carries a cash prize of Rs 51,000 and a citation to the awardee.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 26 2024 | 2:42 PM IST

