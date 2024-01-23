Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Mizo student body urges Centre to reconsider fencing Indo-Myanmar border

Mizoram's apex student body Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP) has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reconsider the Centre's decision to fence the Indo-Myanmar border and scrap the Free Movement Regime

Naypyitaw, Myanmar, Army

The commander of an honor guard shouts during a ceremony to mark the 72nd anniversary of Independence Day in Naypyitaw, Myanmar

Press Trust of India Aizawl
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 23 2024 | 1:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Mizoram's apex student body Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP) has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reconsider the Centre's decision to fence the Indo-Myanmar border and scrap the Free Movement Regime.
In the letter sent through state governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, the MZP expressed concern and opposition to the Centre's decision to fence the Indo-Myanmar border.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
It said that fencing the Indo-Myanmar border and scrapping the FMR will "divide" the ethnic Zo people living in India and Myanmar.
"Although the Zo people have been divided by the administrative division since the colonial period and international boundary in post-colonial era, we do not feel separated", the organisation said in the letter on Monday.
"It (FMR) enables us to participate in each other's funeral, marriage ceremonies, pay visit to patients at home, participate in religious meetings, and engage in local-level sports tournaments. The decision to terminate the FMR regime will take away these essential aspects and will deprive us of our rights as human beings, much like other communities around the world", it said.
Urging the Centre to reconsider its decision to fence the Indo-Myanmar border and scrap the FMR, the organisation said that alternative measures can be explored to address concerns such as drug trafficking and smuggling without resorting to actions that divide the indigenous Zo communities.
The petition serves as a plea for a thoughtful reconsideration with a focus on preserving the cultural and social fabric of the Zo people across the India-Myanmar border, the organisation added.
While addressing a function in Guwahati on Saturday Union Home Minister Amit Shah had said that the Centre would fence the entire Indo-Myanmar border and also scrap the FMR with Myanmar.
Reacting to Shah's statement, Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma had said that the state government did not have the authority to stop the Centre from its decision but strongly opposed to fencing the international border and scrapping the FMR.

Also Read

HM Shah speaks to Mizoram governor, CM after 17 killed in bridge collapse

Mizoram: EC allows students' scholarship disbursal after hundreds protest

Mizoram polls 2023: Ex-IPS officer Lalduhoma leads the charge against MNF

Behind ZPM's historic victory in Mizoram: Who is former IPS Lalduhoma?

Mizoram polls: MNF accuses CM contender Lalduhoma of misusing MLA funds

Ram mandir impact: Muslim baby named Ram Rahim; Sita, Raghav popular picks

After waiting for almost 500 years, lord Ram has come back: Scindia

Burmese army plane crashes at Mizoram's Lengpui airport; six people injured

Namibian cheetah births 3 cubs: What is India's total cheetah count now

'Ayodhya returns to Treta Yug': Ram mandir chief priest amid rush at temple

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Mizoram India-Myanmar Mizo National Front border security North East

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 23 2024 | 1:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayWPL 2024 full scheduleBudget LIVE UpdatesAyodhya Donation Advantage.Medi Assist HealthZee Entertainment Enterprises Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon