close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Modi is PM not for his degree but authorities must respond: Jayant Patil

On Monday, his party colleague Ajit Pawar said people voted for Modi in the 2014 general elections as he created a charisma that the BJP did not have and not his degree

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Jayant Patil. Photo: Facebook

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2023 | 10:20 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Nationalist Congress Party state president Jayant Patil said on Tuesday that if Prime Minister Narendra Modi's academic qualification has become a subject of public debate, then the authorities concerned should respond to questions being raised over it, asserting that NCP does not think Modi has become the PM because of his degree.

It's not that Modi became the PM because of his degree. The PM has disclosed his educational qualification and if questions are being raised about it and people are also discussing it, the matter is bound to get analysed in detail. The authorities concerned must respond to it, Patil said.

We do not believe that Modi became the prime minister because of his academic qualification, he said.

On Monday, his party colleague Ajit Pawar said people voted for Modi in the 2014 general elections as he created a charisma that the BJP did not have and not his degree.

He (Modi) has been representing the country for nine years. I have observed that the issue of his or some other minister's (educational) degree is dug up. It is not an important issue, but inflation and unemployment are the key issues, Pawar said.

Pawar's comments were at variance from ally Shiv Sena (UBT), whose leader Sanjay Raut had said PM Modi should come forward to inform about his academic qualification and that his degree should be displayed at the entrance of the Parliament building.

Also Read

Raise height of dams on rivers flowing into Karnataka: NCP's Jayant Patil

Shinde govt taking decisions beneficial to people: Chandrakant Patil

People should respond positively to mark Feb 14 as 'Cow Hug Day': Minister

PM Modi will have to answer questions on inflation, unemployment: Rahul

Will have to rethink water supply to K'taka: Maha minister on border row

Centre releases over Rs 22 cr as grant under PMGSY to Arunachal Pradesh

Kejriwal, Mann to jointly launch Punjab's 'CM di Yogshala' on Apr 5

ICMR research linked to heart attacks underway, out in 2 months: Mandaviya

DU planning to give 5-year extension to professors post retirement

As Modi govt approaches 9th anniversary, focus on 'second order impact

The Gujarat High Court last week set aside an order of the Central Information Commission (CIC) asking the Gujarat University to provide information on PM Modi's degree to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Allowing the Gujarat University's appeal against the CIC order, Justice Biren Vaishnav also imposed a cost of Rs 25,000 on Kejriwal.

Topics : Narendra Modi | Arvind Kejriwal | Congress

First Published: Apr 04 2023 | 8:52 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read
Premium

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read
Premium

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon