PM Modi will have to answer questions on inflation, unemployment: Rahul

-
ALSO READ
Bihar DElEd answer key 2022 released; here's how you can download
NEET UG 2022 Answer key expected to be out soon, know how to download
TS PGECET answer key 2022 released; here's how you can check and download
REET 2022 answer key to be released soon; check question booklet, details
NEET answer key 2022 announced: Check all important details here
-
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday sought to know from Prime Minister Narendra Modi why inflation and unemployment were at a high and said the government will have to answer these questions.
"Why is inflation at a 35-year HIGH? Why is unemployment at a 45-year HIGH? Why are 'Parathas' being taxed at 18% GST? Why are farm tractors being taxed at 12% GST?
"Bharat Jodo Yatra will keep asking you these questions and more, Prime Minister. You will have to answer," Gandhi said on Twitter.
The Congress leader is currently in Karnataka as part of the Bharat Jodo Yatra being taken out from Kanyakumari to Kashmir to highlight issues such as corruption, price rise, and unemployment.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, October 14 2022. 16:28 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU