JUST IN
Opposition attacks PM for 'not giving answers' on Adani rout issue
India has emerged as strong nation, can face any challenge: Rajnath Singh
Affordable housing demand to remain low as home loan rates rise: Experts
Country needs a strict federal law for online gaming: IT Minister Vaishnaw
ED has done what voters couldn't; united the Opposition, says PM Modi
Pawan Hans services launched in 4 sectors in Assam, aims to boost tourism
Trainer aircraft overturns at Thiruvananthapuram airport, pilot safe
Aero India: Flight operations at B'luru airport to be impacted for 10 days
BRS MP K Keshav Rao moves suspension notice in Rajya Sabha on Adani issue
PM to reply to motion of thanks on President's address in Lok Sabha today
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Tribals were deprived of development for decades: PM Modi attacks Congress
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

People should respond positively to mark Feb 14 as 'Cow Hug Day': Minister

Union Minister Parshottam Rupala on Thursday said it will be good if people respond positively to the call given by the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) to celebrate February 14 as Cow Hug Day'

Topics
Valentine's day | Animal husbandry | cows

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The 'cattlelogue' of woes: Can gaushalas solve the menace of stray cows?

Union Minister Parshottam Rupala on Thursday said it will be good if people respond positively to the call given by the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) to celebrate February 14 as Cow Hug Day'.

Rupala, who is Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, said nothing much should be read into the choice of February 14 as a date for this purpose.

February 14 is observed as Valentine's Day across the world.

"This country has an age-old tradition of worshipping the cow and it is a matter of great happiness that people embrace the cow It is good if people respond positively to our appeal," the minister told reporters.

Since February 14 is a day of love, it is good if people remember and love the cow on that day. "And if someone taunts on this, then one should not feel angry but feel pity...," he added.

It is for the first time, AWBI -- a statutory advisory body on animal welfare laws, has appealed to cow lovers in the country to celebrate 'Cow Hug day'.

The Board noted that the appeal has been made because the vedic traditions are almost on the "verge of extinction" due to the progress of western culture.

The Board, established in 1962 under Section 4 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, provides grants to animal welfare organisations and advises the Centre on animal welfare issues.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Valentine's day

First Published: Thu, February 09 2023. 17:18 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.