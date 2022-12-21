JUST IN
Himachal govt to probe scam in pipe purchase, recruitment during BJP-rule
MGNREGA fraud worth Rs 3 cr unearthed in Gujarat's Amreli; 4 booked
Airport project will hit agriculture, rural economy, say farmers to TN govt
Drone shot by BSF along Punjab border in Amritsar, falls on Pakistan side
'Like China, we will enter Karnataka,' says Sanjay Raut over border issue
Disallowing debate on China disrespect to democracy: Sonia Gandhi
PFI has links with Al Qaeda, leaders in touch with terror group: NIA report
Cong walks factionalism tightrope during Bharat Jodo Yatra's Rajasthan leg
Karnataka-Maharashtra border region Belagavi peaceful, says police official
Mandaviya asks Rahul to suspend Yatra if Covid protocols not followed
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Himachal govt to probe scam in pipe purchase, recruitment during BJP-rule
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Will have to rethink water supply to K'taka: Maha minister on border row

When the case is sub-judice, a chief minister using such a "threatening language" is not good and he should stop it, he said

Topics
Maharashtra | Karnataka

Press Trust of India  |  Nagpur 

Maharashtra minister Shambhuraj Desai
Maharashtra minister Shambhuraj Desai

Amid the simmering border dispute, Maharashtra minister Shambhuraj Desai on Wednesday said if Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai does not stop making irresponsible statements, Maharashtra will have to rethink about water supply from its dams to the neighbouring state.

The Maharashtra government last month appointed cabinet members Chandrakant Patil and Shambhuraj Desai as nodal ministers to coordinate with the legal team regarding a court case on the state's border dispute with Karnataka.

Addressing reporters in the Vidhan Bhavan complex here, Desai slammed Bommai over Karnataka government's stand that not an inch of land will be given to Maharashtra.

The Karnataka legislature has reiterated the state's stand that the border issue is a settled one, and not an inch of land will be given to the neighbouring state.

During a debate on the border dispute in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly on Tuesday, CM Bommai himself suggested passing a unanimous resolution in both Houses of the state legislature reiterating and asserting the stand.

Desai said he condemns such comments, which do not suit Bommai as he holds a constitutional post.

When the case is sub-judice, a chief minister using such a "threatening language" is not good and he should stop it, he said.

"Even Maharashtra can reply in the same language and he should not provoke us," Desai said.

Maharashtra is maintaining patience and the Karnataka CM should keep in mind that the southern state is very much dependent on water supply from the Koyna and Krishna dams (in Maharashtra) during the dry season of March and April, he said.

"If Karnataka does not stop (making such statements), then Maharashtra will have to rethink over the water being supplied to the neighbouring state," Desai said.

Maharashtra stands firm with the Marathi-speaking people residing in the border areas, he added.

On Tuesday, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Jayant Patil said Maharashtra should raise the height of the upstream dams to "rein in" Karnataka.

The border issue dates back to 1957 after the reorganisation of states on linguistic lines.

Maharashtra laid claim to Belagavi, which was part of the erstwhile Bombay Presidency, as it has a sizeable Marathi-speaking population. It also laid claim to more than 800 Marathi-speaking villages which are currently part of Karnataka.

Karnataka maintains the demarcation done on linguistic lines as per the States Reorganisation Act and the 1967 Mahajan Commission Report as final.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Maharashtra

First Published: Wed, December 21 2022. 14:43 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.