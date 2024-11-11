Business Standard
Money laundering case: Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal gets medical bail

Money laundering case: Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal gets medical bail

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had opposed his plea and said he could be admitted to a hospital of his choice and take treatment while in custody.

Goyal (75) is suffering from cancer and had sought bail to undergo treatment.

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 4:52 PM IST

The Bombay High Court on Monday granted medical bail to Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal, who is an accused in a money laundering case.

In May this year, a single bench of Justice N J Jamadar granted interim bail to Goyal on medical grounds.

Justice Jamadar on Monday made the interim order permanent.

In May, the HC granted interim bail to Goyal for a period of two months which was later extended by four weeks and then again for two months.

 

The ED arrested Goyal in September 2023 on allegations that he had laundered money and siphoned off loans to the tune of Rs 538.62 crore given to Jet Airways by the Canara Bank.

His wife Anita Goyal was arrested in November 2023 when the ED submitted its chargesheet in the case.

A special court granted her bail the same day considering her age and medical condition. She died on May 16 this year.

Jet Airways crisis Aviation Jet Airways stock Jet Airways Chairman Naresh Goyal

First Published: Nov 11 2024 | 4:52 PM IST

