Fate of Jet Airways sealed as SC orders liquidation route, says JKC failed

The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered the liquidation of the grounded airline Jet Airways, stating it "had no choice" but to take this step.
The court ruled that liquidation was the best course of action, as the Jalan-Kalrock Consortium (JKC), the successful bidder for the airline, had failed to implement the resolution plan five years after its approval.
Before delivering the order, Justice Pardiwala remarked, "This litigation is an eye-opener and has taught us many lessons about the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) and the functioning of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT)."
Exercising its extraordinary powers under Article 142, the Supreme Court set aside an NCLAT decision to uphold the resolution plan and transfer ownership of Jet Airways to JKC without full payment to creditors.
"We have no doubt that the NCLAT acted contrary to settled legal principles... NCLAT incorrectly interpreted our order," the court observed.
The Supreme Court held that Rs 200 crore infused by JKC stands forfeited and directed lenders to invoke the performance bank guarantee of Rs 150 crore.
On March 12, the NCLAT upheld the resolution plan for Jet Airways and approved the transfer of its ownership to JKC. It also directed JKC to obtain an air operator’s certificate (AOC) within 90 days and granted additional time to pay Rs 175 crore to State Bank of India (SBI), as 107 days had passed since the NCLAT’s order permitting the ownership transfer.
The lenders, led by SBI and including Punjab National Bank and JC Flowers Asset Reconstruction Private Limited, challenged the NCLAT verdict.
During the hearing in the Supreme Court, JKC alleged that SBI had issued loans to previous companies without proper security, which contributed to their financial difficulties.
SBI, meanwhile, argued that the performance bank guarantee (PBG) of Rs 150 crore should not be invoked, even though it was expressly mentioned in the resolution plan.
“Respondents can adjust the PBG upon execution of the mortgage of all three Dubai properties, which the respondents have failed to do even today,” Additional Solicitor General N Venkataraman stated.
The NCLAT had earlier directed Jet Airways’ lenders to adjust the Rs 150 crore paid by JKC as PBG. However, SBI noted that only Rs 200 crore of the Rs 350 crore due in the first tranche had been paid. The bank also pointed out that JKC’s AOC expired in September 2023 and had not been renewed.
SBI urged the Supreme Court to order the airline’s liquidation, stating they were left with no recourse as the resolution plan was unworkable.