MoSPI launches GoIStats app for easy access to official statistics

MoSPI launches GoIStats app for easy access to official statistics

Advanced filtering and search capabilities with comprehensive metadata, and mobile-optimized data tables are also available for seamless viewing.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 12:06 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The National Sample Survey Office (NSO), under the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI), on Sunday launched the GoIStats mobile application, an all-encompassing data ecosystem for seamless access to official data.

The application features an interactive "Key Trends" dashboard showcasing important socio-economic indicators with dynamic visualizations of critical metrics including GDP, inflation, employment data.

Currently the android version of the mobile application is available free of charge on google play store. The iOS version will be released shortly, an official statement said.

Advanced filtering and search capabilities with comprehensive metadata, and mobile-optimized data tables are also available for seamless viewing.

 

In another statement, MOSPI said on the occasion of 19th Statistics Day, on June 29, it released publications on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

These publications are the National Indicator Framework Progress Report, 2025; Data Snapshot on Sustainable Development Goals National Indicator Framework, Progress Report, 2025; and Sustainable Development Goals National Indicator Framework, 2025.

In recognition of the remarkable contributions made by Professor (Late) Prasanta Chandra Mahalanobis to the field of statistics and economic planning, the government of India has designated his birthday June 29, as Statistics Day.

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge), Rao Inderjit Singh, paid tribute to Mahalanobis and highlighted the significance of the dual milestone; the celebration of Statistics Day and the 75th year of the National Sample Survey (NSS).

He spoke about the transformation of the statistical system through technological tools for real-time data monitoring.

He also emphasised on the need for methodological reforms such as updated sampling techniques, integrated survey frameworks, and harmonization with international standards.

Saurabh Garg, Secretary, MoSPI mentioned that MoSPI's focus on data dissemination through use of technology has changed the paradigm of data driven policy making en-route to Viksit Bharat.

To commemorate 75 years of NSS, a commemorative coin of NSS and a customized Stamp, symbolizing the enduring 75 years of legacy of the NSS was released.

As per the SDG NIF progress report 2025 the population covered by social protection systems/floors has increased from 22 per cent in 2016 to 64.3 per cent in 2025, indicating substantial expansion in social security coverage in the country.

Besides, the gross value added in agriculture per worker has increased from Rs 61,247 in 2015-16, to Rs 94,110 in 2024-25, indicating improved agricultural productivity and income per worker in the country.

Percentage of population using an improved drinking water source in rural areas has increased from 94.57 per cent in 2015-16 to 99.62 per cent in 2024-25, indicating significant progress towards universal safe water access in rural India.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 12:05 AM IST

