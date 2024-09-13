Business Standard
Home / India News / MSC Claude Girardet reaches Kerala's Vizhinjam international seaport

MSC Claude Girardet reaches Kerala's Vizhinjam international seaport

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday said the berthing of the giant vessels showcases the readiness of the state to become a key player in global cargo shipping

Port, Trade

(Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2024 | 10:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

MSC Claude Girardet, the largest cargo ship ever to have docked in India, has arrived at the Vizhinjam International Seaport here on Friday.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday said the berthing of the giant vessels showcases the readiness of the state to become a key player in global cargo shipping.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The ship that sailed from Malaysia will return after container handling at Vizhinjam international seaport.
"MSC Claude Girardet, the largest cargo ship ever to be berthed in India, has anchored at @PortOfVizhinjam, marking a pivotal moment in Kerala's growth. With a capacity of 24,116 containers, this giant vessel showcases our readiness to become a key player in global cargo shipping," Vijayan posted on X.
 
The ship is 399.99 metres long, 61.5 metres in width and 16.6 metres in depth.
The CM noted that it was the largest ship to have arrived in South Asia.

More From This Section

SEBI

LIVE: Market regulator Sebi dismisses charges against NSE in 2019 colocation

Satish Kumar, Chairman, Railway Board

Urgent need of staff to manage assets, train ops: Railway Board Chairman

Anurag Jain, Secretary at Ministry of Road Transport and Highways

GPS-based toll data collection only on national highways: Transport secy

Manohar Lal Khattar, Manohar Lal, Khattar, Manohar

Govt planning to form 'Golden City Club' for top-performing cities: Khattar

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata, Bengal CM

Govt to pay Rs 2 lakh to families of 29 who died due to 'ceasework': Mamata

The arrival of one of the biggest cargo vessel shows that the mother port of Vizhinjam can easliy handle international cargo transportation.
The Vizhinjam international seaport is very close to the international shipping route.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Sarbananda Sonowal, Sarbananda, Sonowal

More than 80 critical issues resolved during 20th MSDC meet in Goa

Port, Trade

New liner service to connect Jeddah Port to India's Mundra, Nhava Sheva

Sarbananda Sonowal, Sarbananda, Sonowal

Vadhvan Port in Maha to generate 1.2 mn jobs for youth, women: Sonowal

With exporters grappling with tepid external demand and other disruption to trade, the Department of Commerce is pushing for an extension of two export-boosting schemes — Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (Rodtep) and Interest Equal

Port workers defer nationwide strike after successful talks with govt

Mundra Port

Port, dock workers' unions defer indefinite strike scheduled from Wednesday

Topics : Ports trade

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 13 2024 | 10:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVECM Arvind Kejriwal NewsAmbernath Gas LeakPN Gadgil Jewellers IPOiPhone 16 Pre-Order SaleUPSC Mains Admit Card 2024 ReleasedBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon