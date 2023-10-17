close
Sensex (0.41%)
66439.98 + 273.05
Nifty (0.48%)
19826.40 + 94.65
Nifty Smallcap (0.94%)
6029.30 + 56.05
Nifty Midcap (0.51%)
40797.25 + 206.60
Nifty Bank (0.57%)
44477.85 + 251.95
Heatmap

Naxalite killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur, rifle seized

After the exchange of fire stopped, the body of a Naxalite and an AK-47 rifle were recovered from the spot, he said

Naxalites, Maoists

Bijapur is among the 20 assembly constituencies which will go to polls in the first phase of Chhattisgarh elections on November 7.

Press Trust of India Bijapur
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2023 | 10:35 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A Naxalite was killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Tuesday morning, a senior police official said.
The face off took place at around 6 am in a forest near Bandepara village under Madded police station limits, when a joint team of personnel from different security forces was out on an anti-Naxal operation, Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P told PTI.
The operation was launched by personnel belonging to the District Reserve Guard, Bastar Fighter, both units of state police, Special Task Force and the Central Reserve Police Force's (CRPF) 170th battalion.
They had inputs about the presence of senior Naxalites, including Madded area committee of Maoists in-charge Nagesh, its secretary Buchanna, member Vishwanath along with 15-20 armed cadres, in Koranjed-Bandepara forests, the official said.
After the exchange of fire stopped, the body of a Naxalite and an AK-47 rifle were recovered from the spot, he said.
The identity of the killed Naxalite was yet to be ascertained, the official said, adding that search was still underway in nearby areas.
Bijapur is among the 20 assembly constituencies which will go to polls in the first phase of Chhattisgarh elections on November 7.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

BJP accuses Congress of Naxal ties in Chhattisgarh, presents 400-page diary

Encounter between BSF, Naxals in Chhattisgarh; Naxalite woman killed

BJP official murdered by suspected Maoists in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

2 CoBRA commandos injured in Naxalite encounter in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Polling stations to be opened in 40 Naxalite-affected villages of Bastar

NH-44 blocked in J-K's Ramban due to incessant rains, schools closed

LIVE: Supreme Court to pronounce verdict on same-sex marriage shortly

Goods train coach derails near Dumraon railway station in Bihar's Buxar

Fatal collision in Pune: Four dead, two injured as truck catches fire

Latest LIVE: Supreme Court to pronounce verdict on same-sex marriage today

Topics : Chhattisgarh naxalites Naxal encounter

First Published: Oct 17 2023 | 10:35 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIsrael-Gaza warLatest News LiveFederal Bank Q2 resultsGold-Silver PriceOYO Festive DiscountApple Festival Season OffersBank of Maharashtra Q2 resultsPunit Patel | Zydus

Elections 2023

PM Modi more concerned about Israel than Manipur, says Rahul GandhiECI has given less time for 1st phase of Chattisgarh polls: TS Singh Deo

World Cup 2023

India to Bangladesh: Here are the top 6 upsets in ODI World Cup historyWorld Cup 2023: Afghanistan spin their way to history against England

India News

NASA experts wanted India to share space technology, says ISRO chiefKarnataka raids: Rs 94 cr cash seized after I-T searches govt contractors

Economy News

Wholesale inflation rises to -0.26% in Sept, food inflation eases to 1.54%Fueling India's innovation engine
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon