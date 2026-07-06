Monday, July 06, 2026 | 07:43 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Mumbai-Pune train services hit after landslides in Karjat-Lonavala section

Mumbai-Pune train services hit after landslides in Karjat-Lonavala section

A landslide occurred near Thakurwadi in the ghat section while another landslide was reported on the middle line between Khandala and Monkey Hill

Mumbai Rains, Rain, Rains

Commuters wade through a waterlogged street after heavy rain, in Mumbai (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 06 2026 | 7:42 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Train services on the busy Mumbai-Pune route were suspended early Monday after heavy rains triggered landslides in the Karjat-Lonavala Bhor Ghat section, officials said.

A landslide occurred near Thakurwadi in the ghat section, Swapnil Nila, Chief Public Relations Officer of Central Railway, told PTI. Another landslide was reported on the middle line between Khandala and Monkey Hill at around 3.05 am, he added.

Due to the landslides, all the three railway lines have been affected, forcing Central Railway to cancel, divert and regulate several long-distance trains, Nila said.

The MumbaiPune railway route has three tracks in the difficult Bhor Ghat section (Khandala Ghat): the Up line (towards Mumbai), Down line (towards Pune), and a Middle line.

 

"Due to incessant heavy rainfall in the South East Ghat section between Karjat and Lonavala, a landslide occurred between Thakurvadi and Monkey Hill Loop Cabin on the Up Main Line of Mumbai Division," Nila said.

Also Read

Rescue personnel conduct rescue operation after a ground-plus-three-storey chawl partially collapsed in Mumbai's Mankhurd

6 killed, 1 injured in chawl collapse at Mumbai's Mankhurd; NDRF at spot

Mumbai Airport

Mumbai airport halts runway ops for an hour; 4 IndiGo flights cancelled

Mumbai Rains, Rain, Rains, waterlogging, waterlogged

Railways postpones bullet train tunnel launch due to heavy rain in Mumbai

Mumbai rain, rainfall, traffic

Delhi likely to see light rain today as monsoon gains pace across country

Amazon Data Center

Amazon Data Services pre-leases 4 acres in Mumbai for data centre expansion

The disruptions led to the cancellation of several trains, including the CSMT-Pune Indrayani Express, Intercity Express, Deccan Express, Deccan Queen, Pragati Express and Dhule Express.

Additional services, including the Pune-CSMT Sinhagad Express and other trains, were also cancelled, while several long-distance trains were diverted, short-terminated, short-originated or rescheduled, officials said.

Railway authorities said restoration work was underway and advised passengers to check the latest train status before commencing their journey.

To assist passengers, Central Railway has set up helplines at major stations. The helpline numbers are: CSMT (022-22694040), Thane (9321336747), Lonavala (8356854238) and Dadar (9136452387). Passengers have been requested to use these numbers for real-time updates and travel-related information.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Illustration

Individual privacy gets into AI tangle: Delhi HC ruling opens a debatepremium

Teejan Bai was honoured with Padma Vibhushan in 2019 by then President Ramnath Kovind

Padma Vibhushan awardee and Pandavani legend Teejan Bai dies at 70

cargo ship

Cargo ship reports attack in Red Sea off Yemen coast, says British military

biogas, biogas plant

IBA inks initial pact to skill 50,000 ex-army personnel for biogas sector

India economy, rupee depreciation, balance of payments, private investment, manufacturing slowdown

Andhra's Rayalaseema attracts over ₹4.5 trn investments across 275 projects

Topics : Mumbai Mumbai rains Pune train

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 06 2026 | 7:42 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market HighlightsStocks to Watch TodayMaharashtra Energy Drink BanAUtoimmune GastritisOTT Releases This WeekPB Fintech Crash Alpha Box Office Collection Day 1HDFC Bank Smartbuy Reward RulesTechnology NewsPersonal Finance