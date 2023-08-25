Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (-0.56%)
64886.51 -365.83
Nifty (-0.62%)
19265.80 -120.90
Nifty Smallcap (-0.05%)
5434.80 -2.90
Nifty Midcap (-0.82%)
38471.25 -317.75
Nifty Bank (-0.59%)
44231.45 -264.75
Heatmap

Mumbai reports 17 Covid-19 cases, cases climb in double digits for 4th day

It took the tally in the metropolis to 11,64,261, while the death toll remained unchanged at 19,776, official said

Photo: Bloomberg

Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2023 | 10:19 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Mumbai on Friday reported 17 COVID-19 cases, the fourth consecutive day when the addition to the tally has been more than 10, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official said.
It took the tally in the metropolis to 11,64,261, while the death toll remained unchanged at 19,776, he said.
On Wednesday, the city had reported 12 cases, the civic official added.
The recovery count increased by nine in the last 24 hours to touch 11,44,404, leaving the metropolis with an active caseload of 81, he said.
The recovery rate is 98.3 per cent and the overall growth rate of cases between August 18 and 24 was 0.0008 per cent, as per civic data.
So far, 1,89,22,586 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Mumbai, including 243 in the last 24 hours.

Also Read

Cheap diabetes drug could cut risk of developing long coronavirus: Study

IMD predicts heavy rain in Maharashtra till July 25, schools remain shut

Maharashtra SSC Result 2023: Class 10 board results are to be out soon

IMD issues orange alert for Maharashtra, warns of rain with thunderstorms

SC faults Maha governor and speaker, but won't restore Thackeray govt

Delhi Police announces traffic advisory ahead of G20 summit in New Delhi

Govt fixes sugar exports quota at 5,841 tn for EU under TRQ scheme

National Film Awards: Alia Bhatt in club of Bollywood's A-list actresses

Sowing of kharif crops nears end; all eyes on monsoon revival now

Piyush Goyal quizzes Chinese trade minister Showen on dumping of goods

The caseload doubling time is 83,327 days, as per official data.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Coronavirus Mumbai Maharashtra

First Published: Aug 25 2023 | 10:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesJawan Movie Advance BookingsStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesPM Gati ShaktiNushrat Barucha's Akelli MovieB20 Summit IndiaNeeraj ChopraWorld Athletics 2023 Highlights

Companies News

Infosys signs women's tennis champ Iga Swiatek as brand ambassadorTesla investors to get about $12,000 apiece in Elon Musk's SEC deal

Election News

Rahul Gandhi predicts Congress' victory in upcoming state electionsMizoram Congress accuses MNF of misusing funds meant for road project

India News

G20 explained: Details on the global bloc, its history & India's presidencyPM Gati Shakti Master Plan: Everything you need to know about this project

Economy News

B20 Summit India: My priority is to tame inflation, says FM SitharamanEPFO holds talks with Ministry of Finance on reinvesting ETF money
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon