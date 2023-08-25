Mumbai reports 17 Covid-19 cases, cases climb in double digits for 4th day

Mumbai on Friday reported 17 COVID-19 cases, the fourth consecutive day when the addition to the tally has been more than 10, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official said.

It took the tally in the metropolis to 11,64,261, while the death toll remained unchanged at 19,776, he said.

On Wednesday, the city had reported 12 cases, the civic official added.

The recovery count increased by nine in the last 24 hours to touch 11,44,404, leaving the metropolis with an active caseload of 81, he said.

The recovery rate is 98.3 per cent and the overall growth rate of cases between August 18 and 24 was 0.0008 per cent, as per civic data.

So far, 1,89,22,586 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Mumbai, including 243 in the last 24 hours.

The caseload doubling time is 83,327 days, as per official data.