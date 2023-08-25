Govt fixes sugar exports quota at 5,841 tn for EU under TRQ scheme

India on Friday notified sugar exports of 5,841 tonnes to the European Union under the tariff-rate quota (TRQ) scheme for 2023-24 (October 2023 to September 2024).

TRQ is a quota for a volume of exports that enters the European Union (EU) with relatively low tariffs. After the quota reaches its limit, a higher tariff is applicable to additional shipments.

"The Director General of Foreign Trade hereby allocates quantity of 5,841 MT for export of sugar to EU from India under TRQ for the year 2023-24 (October 2023 to September 2024)," an official notification said.

It said that a Certificate of Origin, if required, for preferential export of sugar to EU, shall be issued by the Additional Director General of Foreign Trade, Mumbai on the recommendation of APEDA regarding the entity and quantity for which it is eligible.

The quota will be operated by the Agriculture and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) as the implementing agency for the export of TRQ items to the EU.

"The quantity of 5841 MT sugar to be exported to EU from India under TRQ for the year 2023-24 (October 2023 to September 2024) has been notified," it added.

Also Read Decent upside in select sugar stocks as business prospects turn sweeter More sugar exports possible if domestic output reaches as estimated: Govt India, EFTA trade pact to boost commerce, investment, job creation Indian sugar prices climb as production drops amid record demand India's rice export ban now sparks concern that sugar might be next National Film Awards: Alia Bhatt in club of Bollywood's A-list actresses Sowing of kharif crops nears end; all eyes on monsoon revival now Piyush Goyal quizzes Chinese trade minister Showen on dumping of goods TCPL Green Energy plans to set up manufacturing facility in Jharkhand Would rather play India story than talk about developments in China: FM