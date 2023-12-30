Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Mumbai traffic police issue regulatory orders ahead of new year's eve

The orders will remain in effect from 2 pm on December 31 until 8 am on January 1

Mumbai, Mumbai traffic, traffic

Photo: PTI

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 30 2023 | 8:47 AM IST

Listen to This Article

In order to avoid traffic snarls and congestion on New Year's Eve, the Mumbai traffic police has issued regulatory and prohibitory orders for areas and roads near Juhu Beach.
The orders will remain in effect from 2 pm on December 31 until 8 am on January 1.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"Large crowd is expected to gather at various places on the 'NEW YEAR-2024 CELEBRATION' eve, particularly Juhu sea beach, hotels, and clubs on Juhu Tara Road," Mumbai traffic police said in an official statement on Friday
"There will be heavy pedestrian crossings as well as the movement of vehicles in large numbers on Juhu Tara Road, Juhu Road, Juhu Church Road and V.M. Road. Hence, traffic will be slow on these roads. It is necessary to issue the following orders for the regulation and decrease of traffic congestion on the roads mentioned below on December 31, 2023, from 14:00 hrs to January 1, 2024, till 08:00 hrs," further read the official statement by the Mumbai traffic police.
The statement mentioned that there shall be 'No Parking' for all types of vehicles on Juhu Church Road from Tulip Star Hotel Junction to Balraj Sahani Road (Both South and North Bounds), Santacruz (W), Mumbai and there shall be 'No Parking' for all types of vehicles on Juhu Road from Maharana Pratap Junction to Juhu Koliwada (Both South and North Bounds), Santacruz (W), Mumbai.
As per the official statement, the Juhu Tara Road shall also have 'No Parking' for all types of vehicles from Juhu Koliwada Junction to B.P. Patel Junction (both South and North Bounds), Santacruz (W), Mumbai.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

New Year's Eve in Delhi: Traffic advisory to check before you head out

New Year 2024: First and last countries on earth to welcome New Year 2024

Vistara flight from Kolkata to Delhi diverted due to air traffic congestion

New Year 2024: Delhi Police issues traffic advisory; check details here

Happy New Year 2024: Here are the 5 Unique ways to celebrate New Year

LIVE: PM Modi to visit Ayodhya, inaugurate international airport today

Blinken condemns Russia's strikes on Ukraine, urges Congress for funds

Sub-standard drugs: Delhi minister seeks suspension of health secretary

Indian Navy participates in Beypore International Water Fest in Kerala

PM Modi fulfilled dream of Ram temple in Ayodhya: Uttarakhand CM

Topics : Mumbai Mumbai police Maharashtra

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 30 2023 | 8:47 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveTata Coffee-Tata Consumer MergerIND vs SA 1st Test Day 3 LIVE SCOREGold Silver Price TodayVirat KohliInterim Budget 2024Yash Raj Films RevenueBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon