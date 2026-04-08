National Quantum Mission achieves 1,000-km secure communication milestone

As part of the National Quantum Mission, a 1,000-km quantum communication network has been successfully demonstrated within less than two years of its launch, said Department of Science and Technology (DST) officials on Wednesday.

The network enables the transmission of information using quantum principles instead of classical binary signals in the form of 0s and 1s.

The development marks a rapid progress against the mission's target of achieving a 2,000-km quantum communication network over an eight-year period.

In a statement, Abhay Karandikar, secretary at DST, said, "This is a landmark advancement in secure quantum communication." The milestone was achieved using indigenous technology developed by QNu Labs - a startup supported under the mission and focused on quantum-safe cybersecurity solutions.

The network is one of the longest quantum key distribution (QKD) deployments globally since the mission's launch in October 2024, according to the officials.

The development is expected to strengthen secure communication capabilities across defence, financial systems and critical infrastructure, while advancing India's broader push towards a secure digital ecosystem.

An official said, "The technology is designed to work across challenging terrains, including underwater and underground networks, expanding its potential civilian and strategic applications.