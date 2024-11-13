Business Standard
Home / Politics / Muslim quota not possible, SC/ST/OBC reservation won't be altered: Shah

Muslim quota not possible, SC/ST/OBC reservation won't be altered: Shah

Ahead of Maharashtra Assembly elections, Home Minister Amit Shah speaks on Muslim quota, Article 370, and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo: PTI)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 4:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that reservations intended for Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBC) would not be altered to include Muslims, even in the face of generational change within Congress leadership. His remarks were aimed at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, following a recent appeal from Ulemas for Muslim reservation.
 
While addressing a rally in Dhule district ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections, Shah said that Ulemas met the Congress president and requested reservation for Muslims. “If reservation has to be given to Muslims, then reservation for SCs, STs and OBCs will have to be cut. Rahul Baba, not only you but even if your four generations were to come, they cannot cut the quota meant for SCs, STs and OBCs and give it to Muslims,” the union minister said.
 

Article 370 is irreversible, says Shah

He made it clear that Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, would not be reinstated. “Even if Indira Gandhi were to return from heaven, Article 370 won’t be restored,” he said.
 
He addressed Congress leader Sushilkumar Shinde’s past remark on feeling insecure during a visit to Srinagar, suggesting that Shinde could now safely visit Kashmir with his family due to improved security.

Allegations against MVA: ‘Aurangzeb fan club’

Criticising the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition in Maharashtra, Shah labelled it the “Aurangzeb fan club”, contrasting its approach with the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance, which he said stands by the ideals of Shivaji Maharaj and Veer Savarkar. He further accused MVA leaders, including Uddhav Thackeray, of abandoning Balasaheb Thackeray’s principles to appease certain groups.
 
He also pointed out that MVA leaders had opposed initiatives like the renaming of Aurangabad, the Ram temple construction, and the abrogation of Article 370.

Confident of winning in Maharashtra

Expressing confidence in the BJP’s Mahayuti alliance, Shah predicted a sweeping victory in the upcoming elections, stating that “ladli behnas” (women) in Maharashtra were supporting the BJP’s lotus symbol.

Waqf Act amendments

During the election rally, Shah criticised the existing Waqf law, citing recent concerns in Karnataka where entire villages and centuries-old temples were reportedly designated as Waqf property. He announced that a bill to amend the Waqf Act is underway but faces opposition from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and NCP leader Sharad Pawar. “PM Modi will amend the Waqf Act,” he said. 
Further comparing economic performance, Shah claimed that former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh left India as the 11th largest economy, while Prime Minister Modi elevated it to the fifth position within a decade. “I promise you that by 2027, India's economy will be the third largest economy in the world,” he said.
 
[With agency inputs]

Topics : Amit Shah Rahul Gandhi muslim quota bill BS Web Reports Maharashtra Assembly Elections Maharashtra Congress

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 4:58 PM IST

