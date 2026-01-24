Saturday, January 24, 2026 | 03:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Never violated party line, unapologetic over Op Sindoor stance: Tharoor

Never violated party line, unapologetic over Op Sindoor stance: Tharoor

He said that while India is focused on development, it should not be dragged into a prolonged conflict with Pakistan, and that any action should be limited to targeting terrorist camps

Shashi Tharoor, Shashi, Tharoor

Tharoor said that to his surprise, the Indian government did exactly what he had recommended (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Kozhikode (Kerala)
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 24 2026 | 3:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Saturday said he has never violated the party's stated positions in Parliament, asserting that his only public disagreement in principle was over Operation Sindhoor.

Answering questions during a session at the Kerala Literature Festival here, Tharoor said he had taken a strong stand on that issue and remained "unapologetic".

His statement comes amidst recent reports stating "Tharoor's differences with the party leadership", with a speculation that he is upset over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi not adequately acknowledging his presence at a recent event in Kochi and over alleged repeated attempts by state leaders to sideline him.

 

Explaining his position, Tharoor said that, as an observer and writer, he had written a newspaper column after the Pahalgam incident, stating that it should not go unpunished and that there should be a kinetic response.

He said that while India is focused on development, it should not be dragged into a prolonged conflict with Pakistan, and that any action should be limited to targeting terrorist camps.

Also Read

Rafale, Aircraft

Rafale, S-400, BrahMos to feature in Operation Sindoor Republic Day tableau

Jairam Ramesh

PM is India's greatest distorian: Congress revives Vande Mataram row

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

Govt doing to workers what it did to farmers: Rahul slams VB-G RAM G Act

Congress, Congress flag

'Count now 70': Cong takes dig at PM after Trump repeats 'India-Pak' claim

Modi, Narendra Modi

Congress handed over Assam's land to infiltrators for votes: PM Modi

Tharoor said that to his surprise, the Indian government did exactly what he had recommended.

Tharoor said it was Jawaharlal Nehru who posed the famous question: "Who lives if India dies?"  "When India is at stake, when India's security and its place in the world are involved, India comes first," he said.

He added that political parties may have differences as part of the process of building a better India, but when national interests are involved, India must prevail.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

rail freight, railway container, goods carrier

East Coast Railway earned ₹23,000 crore in freight charges in 294 days

Modi, Narendra Modi

Trade, mobility pacts to open new opportunities for youth: PM Modi

ai, artificial intelligence

Govt should consider national database for AI incidents: White paper

Punjab police

Punjab Police bust BKI terror module ahead of Republic Day, 4 arrested

Droupadi Murmu, Murmu, President

President Murmu greets people on Uttar Pradesh Day, lauds state's progress

Topics : Shashi Tharoor Congress Indian National Congress Operation Sindoor

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 24 2026 | 3:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayShadowfax Technologies IPOCipla Q3 ResultsQ3 Result TodayWhy Market is FallingDelhi AQI TodayBudget Week Market OutlookBudget 2026Stock Market Holiday