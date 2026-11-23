There were "no formal bilateral talks" held between India and Pakistan on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Civilisational Dialogue Forum, Union Culture Secretary Vivek Aggarwal said on Sunday.

Pakistan's Federal Minister Musadik Masood Malik attended the three-day forum here hosted by India at the historic Purana Quila.

Malik later in the evening, interacting with the media, said, "When you will call me for talk on Indus (Water Treaty), that time, we will surely talk on Indus (treaty). This time, you have not called me here for (talks on) the Indus treaty; this time you have called me to talk...," Malik said.

"You have called me this time to talk about the issue in the context of the SCO forum, the regional issues, its relationship with culture, for which I am here," he told reporters here.

The forum was hosted by the Ministry of Culture and the Ministry of External Affairs.

Earlier, at a press interaction held at the venue, shortly before the closure of the forum asked if any formal bilateral talks were held between India and Pakistan on the sidelines; Aggarwal said, "There were no formal bilateral talks between the two sides." However, he said that members of the Indian side did have interactions with him over banquets and during the conference, as well as there were other "informal discussions" with him during the course of the forum, as with other ministers too.

"In general, there were also meetings between ministers and heads of delegations, as the aim of this (multilateral) forum is to exchange views, so there were many meetings, and a lot of things were discussed," the culture secretary said.

However, he didn't specify how many bilateral talks took place during the course of the Forum hosted by India from November 20-22.

Asked if any bilateral meeting took place with Iran, he said, "There was a bilateral meeting with Iran. And India is in constant touch with Iran, and on areas in which there can be any cultural exchange, we are always in discussion. And discussions took place during the Summit too." The secretary said that during the bilateral meeting, "ideas have been thrown, though no such project has been concretised yet. But the discussions and engagements are on".

The Iranian Embassy in India, in a post on X on Sunday, said that, at the civilisational summit, Tehran proposed setting up an "SCO Joint Network for Written Heritage and Civilisational Memory".

Dr Faridoddin Faridasr, Cultural Counsellor of the Islamic Republic of Iran in India, addressed the First SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum in New Delhi, highlighting the importance of shared civilisational heritage as a foundation for cultural cooperation and mutual understanding among SCO member states, it said.

In his remarks, he emphasised the historical role of the "Persian language as a language of science, literature, administration and cultural exchange across Central Asia, the Indian subcontinent and neighbouring regions, describing it as an important part of the shared cultural and historical heritage of the region".

Referring to Iran's successful cultural cooperation with India, he highlighted the activities of the Noor International Microfilm Centre, affiliated with the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in New Delhi. Since 1990, the Centre has collaborated with 72 academic and cultural institutions in India, resulting in the digitisation of "more than 150,000 Persian and Arabic manuscripts," the restoration and preservation of over three million pages of historical documents, and the preparation of nearly 300 catalogues, the embassy said.

Faridasr also referred to the ongoing joint projects with cultural institutions in Telangana and Hyderabad for the digitisation, restoration and preservation of historical Persian documents and manuscripts.

As a practical initiative to strengthen regional cultural cooperation, he proposed the establishment of an "SCO Joint Network for Written Heritage and Civilizational Memory." "The proposed network would focus on the preservation and digitisation of manuscripts and historical documents, the exchange of technical expertise and training in manuscript restoration, and the promotion of shared linguistic and literary heritage through joint research, publications and exhibitions," the embassy said in a detailed post on X.

He reaffirmed Iran's "readiness to share its experience and technical expertise with other SCO member states", stressing that the preservation of shared civilisational heritage provides an important opportunity to strengthen mutual trust, cultural understanding and cooperation across the region.

The forum was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 20. It saw the participation of delegates from various Shanghai Cooperation Organisation member countries, including Pakistan and other countries.