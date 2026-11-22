The Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) has asked Delhi and the NCR states to prepare action plans for 2027 to tackle air pollution and include district-level action measures in them.

This is the first time that the CAQM has asked governments to formulate district-level action plans, which will help facilitate focused implementation and effective monitoring of pollution control measures at the grassroots.

They will also help identify implementation gaps and enable timely corrective action, with clearly defined accountability, officials said.

In an order dated November 20, the CAQM said, "Dealing with air pollution requires sustained and concerted efforts based on the airshed approach. For 2027, annual action plans shall also be prepared at the district level, in addition to the state and municipal corporation levels." "The Annual Action Plan-2027 shall contain clearly defined sector-wise actions with measurable targets, timelines and monitoring parameters," the Commission added.

The proposed actions will be designed to achieve tangible improvements in air quality and contribute towards an overall reduction of annual average air pollution levels (AQI, PM2.5 and PM10) by 15 per cent to 20 per cent as compared to 2026.

This will be done through focused interventions across the major pollution sources vehicles, road dust, industrial emissions, construction and demolition activities, solid waste, crop residues, diesel generator sets, crematoria, and other local sources.

Officials responsible for achieving the prescribed targets will be specifically identified by their names and designations, thereby establishing clear ownership, responsibility and accountability for implementation and outcomes, the CAQM said.

"These significant additions to the state action plans are of critical importance in advancing the Commission's mandate of ensuring sustained improvement in air quality and making the air breathable for citizens across Delhi-NCR and adjoining areas," the CAQM said.