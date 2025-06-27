Noida old-age home horror: 42 senior citizens found tied up, barely clad

Forty-two senior citizens were rescued from an old-age home—allegedly being run without a licence—after a police raid at the institution found some women tied up, many residents without clothes, and others kept in ‘basement-like’ rooms, officials told news agency PTI.
During the raid conducted on Thursday in the presence of members from the Uttar Pradesh State Women’s Commission and the State Welfare Department, the old-age home was found to be in a deplorable condition, the officials said.
Noida | Uttar Pradesh State Women Commission conducted an inspection at an old-age home in Noida yesterday. They inquired about the well-being of the inmates there. (Visual source- Uttar Pradesh State Women Commission) pic.twitter.com/DQlytnlfIb— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 27, 2025
NDTV reported that a video of the poor state of the old-age home, which went viral, had recently been sent to the Social Welfare Department in Lucknow. The short clip showed an elderly woman confined to a room with her hands tied. Soon after, Noida Police raided the home and rescued the senior citizens.
Meenakshi Bharala, a member of the state women’s commission, said the Anand Niketan Vridha Seva Ashram at C-5, Sector 55, Noida, was an illegal old-age home.
“During the raid, an elderly woman was found tied up while other elderly people were locked in basement-like rooms,” she said.
Some men did not even have clothes, while many elderly women were found in a semi-clad condition, Bharala said.
“This old-age home is completely illegal. There were 42 elderly people living in the ashram, out of which three elderly people will be shifted to an old-age home run by the Social Welfare Department on Friday and the rest will be shifted to other government-approved old-age homes in the next five days,” she added.
Bharala said the old-age home will be sealed with the help of the administration.