Noida old-age home horror: 42 senior citizens found tied up, barely clad

Noida old-age home horror: 42 senior citizens found tied up, barely clad

During a raid conducted on Thursday, some residents were found tied up, while others were kept in 'basement-like' rooms

Aman Sahu New Delhi
Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 8:00 PM IST

Forty-two senior citizens were rescued from an old-age home—allegedly being run without a licence—after a police raid at the institution found some women tied up, many residents without clothes, and others kept in ‘basement-like’ rooms, officials told news agency PTI.
 
During the raid conducted on Thursday in the presence of members from the Uttar Pradesh State Women’s Commission and the State Welfare Department, the old-age home was found to be in a deplorable condition, the officials said. 
 
 
NDTV reported that a video of the poor state of the old-age home, which went viral, had recently been sent to the Social Welfare Department in Lucknow. The short clip showed an elderly woman confined to a room with her hands tied. Soon after, Noida Police raided the home and rescued the senior citizens. 

Meenakshi Bharala, a member of the state women’s commission, said the Anand Niketan Vridha Seva Ashram at C-5, Sector 55, Noida, was an illegal old-age home.
 
“During the raid, an elderly woman was found tied up while other elderly people were locked in basement-like rooms,” she said.
 
Some men did not even have clothes, while many elderly women were found in a semi-clad condition, Bharala said.
 
“This old-age home is completely illegal. There were 42 elderly people living in the ashram, out of which three elderly people will be shifted to an old-age home run by the Social Welfare Department on Friday and the rest will be shifted to other government-approved old-age homes in the next five days,” she added.
 
Bharala said the old-age home will be sealed with the help of the administration.
 

First Published: Jun 27 2025 | 8:00 PM IST

