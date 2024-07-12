Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Noida Authority raises land allotment prices by 6% in latest board meeting

This adjustment also extends to industrial areas and commercial usage, specifically affecting the rates for the IT/ITES sectors, the statement added

rent, real estate

"The Authority expects to receive Rs 830 crore within a year for the remaining 75 per cent of the funds, paving for implementing registry of approximately 3,000 flats in these projects," it added.

Press Trust of India Noida
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2024 | 11:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Noida Authority announced a significant six per cent increase in land allotment prices for the financial year 2024-25 following its 214th board meeting on Friday.
The decision is set to impact the rates for group housing, institutional and industrial sectors.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The meeting was chaired by UP Chief Secretary and Authority Chairperson Manoj Kumar Singh and attended by Noida Authoriy CEO Lokesh M and Additional CEO Ravindra Kumar along with various board members.
"The allotment prices of various types of lands including group housing, institutional and industrial sectors have been increased by six per cent for the financial year 2024-25. The rates of residential plots have also been raised by six per cent except in the A+ category, where prices have been kept intact," according to an official statement.
This adjustment also extends to industrial areas and commercial usage, specifically affecting the rates for the IT/ITES sectors, the statement added.
The Noida Authority's board meeting also focused on several critical issues, including the resolution of legacy stalled projects and the implementation of recommendations from the Amitabh Kant committee.
The primary objective of this committee was to protect the interests of home-buyers and ensure the completion of delayed projects. Following the committee's recommendations, the Uttar Pradesh government adopted a policy through an order dated December 21, 2023.
The main goal of this policy is to make homes available to buyers by reviving stalled projects in a timely manner.

More From This Section

Ranjeet Kumar Agarwal, president of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI)

ICAI to establish Section 8 company for mediation, arbitration activities

house infrastructure

Affordable flats launches drop 21% annually in April-Jun in top 7 cities

Amazon forest

Financial institutions plan annual ESG spending of up to $500,000: Study

spice

From cheese to whisky: India returns 1,500 imported foods amid safety woes

Amazon (Photo: Bloomberg)

Tens of thousands of small biz gear up to offer Prime Day deals: Amazon

"To date, 27 out of 57 projects under this policy have successfully utilised the scheme's benefits, covering approximately 47 per cent of the total developments. As of June 18, 2024, the progress includes the completion of registration for these 27 projects," the statement said.
"The Authority expects to receive Rs 830 crore within a year for the remaining 75 per cent of the funds, paving for implementing registry of approximately 3,000 flats in these projects," it added.
Another important decision was the approval of a proposal to extend the construction period for housing projects. Developers facing delays due to unforeseen circumstances will now have a 10 per cent annual surcharge extension beyond the initial 12-year period, up to a maximum of three years, according to the statement.
"The extension will be granted subject to specific conditions and will not apply to projects where the time extension fee has already been paid," it noted.
Additional initiatives approved by the board include allocating five per cent of residential plots for the displaced farmers of Noida, developing green spaces and biodiversity parks in specified sectors, approving new civil work for the international golf course construction in Sector-151 and developing a deer park and biodiversity park in Sector-91, adhering to all environmental guidelines.
The board also approved forming a committee to study and report on the new Sustainable Development and Building Regulations (SDBR-2023) prepared by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) of the Centre, according to the statement.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Patanjali store

Noida district admin bans fourteen products of Patanjali, Divya Pharmacy

Logix mall Noida fire

WATCH: Fire erupts at Noida's popular Logix mall, scary videos emerge

Delhi High Court

Remove social media post that claimed centipede found in Amul ice cream: HC

Prateek Edifice

Smaller flats, bigger fraud: Prateek Group under fire for Rs 190 crore scam

infra construction

Noida Film City to create 50,000 jobs, benefit millions indirectly: UP govt

Topics : noida Real Estate

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 12 2024 | 11:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMalala Day 2024IAS Pooja KhedkarLatest News LIVENEST Result 2024Gold-Silver Price TodayOPPO Reno 12 series India launchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon