Thursday, April 03, 2025 | 09:09 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / One IAF pilot dead after Jaguar crashes near Jamnagar, inquiry ordered

One IAF pilot dead after Jaguar crashes near Jamnagar, inquiry ordered

IAF further stated that one of the pilots tragically succumbed to injuries sustained during the ejection, while the second pilot is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Jamnagar

Jaguar IAF crash

IAF has ordered a Court of Inquiry to determine the cause of the accident | Photo: Screengrab from ANI video

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A two-seater Jaguar aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed during a night mission shortly after taking off from Jamnagar Airfield, the IAF stated on Thursday.

According to the statement by IAF's Media Co-ordination Centre on X, the pilots encountered a technical malfunction mid-flight and ejected to avoid damage to the airfield and nearby populated areas.

The IAF further stated that one of the pilots tragically succumbed to injuries sustained during the ejection, while the second pilot is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Jamnagar.

"An IAF Jaguar two-seater aircraft airborne from Jamnagar Airfield crashed during a night mission. The pilots faced a technical malfunction and initiated ejection, avoiding harm to airfield and local population. Unfortunately, one pilot succumbed to his injuries, while the other is receiving medical treatment at a hospital in Jamnagar," the statement read.

 

Expressing sorrow, the IAF stated, "IAF deeply regrets the loss of life and stands firmly with the bereaved family."

Also Read

Jaguar IAF crash

Jaguar fighter jet crashes in Jamnagar; one pilot safe, another missing

IAF, Indian Air Force

IAF to join 12-day multinational wargame in Greece starting Monday

Representative Image

Bandhan Bank inks MoU with Indian Air Force for corporate salary account

Notwithstanding a 55 per cent rise in the stock of Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL), the largest publicly traded defence company, brokerages believe the stock still has considerable ammo. Analysts' optimistic outlook following the 2024-25 (FY25) first-qua

HAL pops 4% on reports of receiving 1st F404-IN20 engine from GE Aerospace

Varunastra

DAC clears proposals of Rs 54,000 cr to strengthen defence capabilities

Meanwhile, a Court of Inquiry has been ordered by the IAF to investigate the cause of the accident and determine the circumstances leading to the technical failure.

Earlier, on March 7, a Jaguar fighter aircraft crashed near Ambala in Haryana, with the pilot ejecting safely, IAF officials said.

According to officials, the aircraft had taken off from the Ambala Air Force base for a routine evening sortie when it encountered a system malfunction and crashed.

The IAF has ordered a Court of Inquiry to determine the cause of the accident.

The IAF said that the pilot successfully manoeuvred the aircraft away from inhabited areas before ejecting safely.

"A Jaguar aircraft of the IAF crashed at Ambala during a routine training sortie today after encountering a system malfunction. The pilot manoeuvred the aircraft away from any habitation on the ground before ejecting safely. An inquiry has been ordered by the IAF to ascertain the cause of the accident," the IAF said in a post on X.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Islam women extremism

As Bangladesh reinvents itself, Islamist extremists see an opening

Vijay Sharma, Vijay

CPI(M) calls for 'ceasefire'; ready for peace talks, says Chhattisgarh govt

Muhammad Yunus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, PM Modi

High possibility of Yunus-Modi meet during Bimstec summit: B'desh official

INS Teg, Talwar-class frigate, Indian Navy

Indian Navy, Kirloskar sign ₹270 cr deal for 6MW marine diesel engine

Andaman and Nicobar

US man arrested for entering restricted North Sentinel Island in Andamans

Topics : Indian Air Force Jaguar fighters Jaguar aircraft crash Gujarat

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 03 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold and Silver Price TodayDonald Trump Reciprocal Tarrifs list by countriesTrump Reciprocal Tariffs Impact on IndiaLatest News LIVERCB vs GT LIVE ScoreIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon